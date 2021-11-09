Last Call for 11.9.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Fair Districts Coalition says that lawmakers in charge of redistricting have been saying all the right things, but have taken little action to ensure a transparent and fair process.

The advocacy group operates as a watchdog to make sure lawmakers follow the Fair Districts provisions in the Florida Constitution. It says lawmakers are failing.

In a mock report card, the group dished out three “F” grades — one for map drafting behind closed doors, another for not making mapping data available to the public in a “usable format,” and a third for not having a plan to consider public comment.

The Senate Reapportionment and House Redistricting Committees could climb up to a passing grade if they had an always-on audio-video feed in rooms where maps are being drawn, allowing the public to download redistricting data, holding more public hearings, or uncanceling the “redistricting roadshow.”

The scathing report card gave committee leadership small praise for urging lawmakers to preserve redistricting documents, but the Fair Districts Coalition says that’s only good enough for a “D.”

That grade could be improved if preservation were made mandatory. Better yet, the report card asserts, the Legislature could pass bills (SB 530/HB 6053) making that the law.

Another “D” was given because lawmakers are only holding redistricting committee meetings in Tallahassee, rather than traveling the state to collect public testimony.

Rooftop solar is powering Florida’s homes and businesses … but also the state’s economy.

That’s according to a new study by the Washington Economics Group on behalf of Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida. The study highlights the significant positive impact the rooftop solar industry has in Florida.

According to the study, the rooftop solar industry in Florida has an economic impact of more than $18.3 billion and generates more than $3.2 billion in household income for Florida workers.

“The rooftop solar industry is a catalyst for economic growth that helps power our state forward,” said Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida Director George Riley. “Lawmakers should support important policies like net metering that provide opportunities for small businesses and families to take control of their energy bills and create jobs.”

Florida’s net metering policies, which allow residents and businesses to earn credit for excess energy produced by solar panels, allow Floridians to take control of their energy bills by using rooftop solar.

There are more than 400 solar businesses in Florida and the industry supports more than 40,000 jobs. The solar industry is projected to meet up to 30% of Florida’s total electricity needs over the next 10 years.

“Florida got penalized. We got penalized because our economy was actually doing better than the lockdown states. So we got less money than our population. And look, we’ll make do with whatever, but if you’re going to do money, you should do it fairly.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the federal infrastructure bill.

