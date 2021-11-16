November 16, 2021
Last Call for 11.16.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsNovember 16, 20217min2

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Floridians who are sick of bogus car warranty calls: Attorney General Ashley Moody is on the case.

Tuesday, the Attorney General’s office said that Moody led a letter to the Federal Communications Commission supporting the agency’s proposal to create a more stringent system to weed out robocalls.

Phone companies started using a new system, called STIR/SHAKEN, to curb robocalls earlier this year. It has been somewhat effective, nixing about 30% of robocalls before a customer’s phone begins to ring. But some of the more cunning scammers have found a workaround — by buying access to legitimate phone numbers, they can both conceal their identity and skirt the screening system.

To fight back, the FCC has pitched a more thorough application, review and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers. It would also require phone companies to verify customers’ identities to help keep numbers from being sold, leased or rented to the scammers behind mass robocalls.

“Working with the FCC, we have been successful in reducing the number of scam robocalls targeting Americans. Unfortunately, in recent months, scammers have found ways to circumvent the technology created to protect our citizens from fraudulent robocall messages,” Moody said. “Today, I asked the FCC to continue its efforts to reduce the number of calls by implementing stricter processes on companies that assign and distribute telephone numbers.”

In addition to Moody, Attorneys General for every other state and Washington, D.C., signed the letter; a copy is available online.

Evening Reads

Conspiracy theories run rampant during testimony on Ron DeSantis’ vax mandate ban” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

House nears state OSHA replacement plan vote, Senators prep bill” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Ron DeSantis says protecting jobs main point of Special Session, not ditching OSHA” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Senate bill limiting Surgeon General emergency powers clears final committee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Ping-pong ball bounce could determine vaccine mandate’s fate” via Geoff Mulvihill of The Associated Press

‘Not-so-Special Session’: Charlie Crist criticizes Gov. DeSantis’ focus on vaccine mandates” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

States have the power to make or break the infrastructure law” via Li Zhou of Vox

Gov. DeSantis pushes for $3B investment in water quality by end of his first term” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

9 cities sue Gov. DeSantis, cabinet over HB 1 oversight on police budgets” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Retail sales rose by 1.7% in October despite high inflation” via Gabriel T. Rubin on The Wall Street Journal

Tampa General workers head to Capitol for ‘We Are TGH Day’” via Fallon Silcox of Spectrum News

Quote of the Day

“There’s not really a need for the bill other than to kind of make a point.” — Sen. Jeff Brandes, on legislation to withdraw from OSHA.

Breakthrough Insights

