Kim Berfield comes out on top in November fundraising, still trails Jason Holloway

Former Rep. Kim Berfield was the top performer in November fundraising in the Florida House District 67 field, collecting $4,300 last month.

Although Berfield out-raised opponents last month, Jason Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, still maintains his spot as the top overall fundraiser. Holloway has so far raised $95,996 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That includes $9,000 in self-funding.

Berfield, on the other hand, has collected $57,335 since entering the race.

Holloway’s campaign raised $4,150 in November, which includes $3,000 in self-funding. His affiliated political committee did not report any fundraising or expenditures in November.

A third candidate who entered the race in October, Jim Vricos, raised $1,500 in November. Vricos will face Holloway and Berfield in the 2022 Republican Primary for the seat.

Berfield reported seven contributors to her campaign in November, including three $1,000 donations from ASG Consulting Group, RSA Consulting Group and Impact Health Inc. Berfield’s campaign also received $500 from the Florida Dental PAC.

Her campaign dished out $1,800 this past month, with $1,600 going to Island Way Grill for a campaign event.

Holloway’s campaign saw two donors, including a $1,000 donation from Prosperous St. Pete PAC, a political committee affiliated with former St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon. Blackmon, also a St. Pete City Council member, lost the November election to Mayor-elect Ken Welch.

Holloway reported $356 in expenditures, primarily on accounting services.

Vricos saw the most donors this round, with eight contributors, most of whom share his last name. He spent $148 in November, mostly on software, and the remainder on processing fees.

Holloway will enter December with the most cash on hand at $84,495. Berfield follows with $53,754 in available money. Vricos holds just under $6,000.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

The group is battling to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

Latvala is leaving office due to term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with 2022 right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala has already endorsed Berfield as his successor.

HD 67 covers parts of mid- and north-Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23, 2022.