Personnel note: Courtney Coppola goes from Governor’s office to Ballard Partners

Another former top staffer in the Governor’s office is heading to Ballard Partners.

The latest addition is Courtney Coppola, who most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Her portfolio included the state’s COVID-19 response as well as the Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Department of Children and Families, the Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Military Affairs, the Department of Elder Affairs, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Coppola has a long resume in state government, having previously worked as the Chief of Staff at the Department of Health and as Director of Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

“Courtney’s extensive and exceptional public service in the DeSantis Administration will be invaluable to our firm and its clients,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “We are delighted that she is joining our pre-eminent team of professionals.”

Coppola added, “I am honored to join Ballard Partners and am looking forward to working with the firm’s exceptionally talented team.”

Originally from Destin, Coppola earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University. She also serves on the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Alumni Board and remains involved in recruitment and mentoring for the program.

The Coppola hire comes just two months after Ballard Partners announced the hire of Adrian Lukis, who had served as the Governor’s Chief of Staff immediately before joining the firm.

Last year saw significant developments at Ballard Partners.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler was named managing partner of the firm’s Washington office; Jordan Elsbury, the former Chief of Staff to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, was hired to lead the Jacksonville office; and the Washington roster was expanded with John O’Hanlon, the founder of one of Washington’s most successful Democratic lobbying firms, and Tola Thompson, a former Chief of Staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

The firm also expanded its footprint with new offices in Boston.

Ballard Partners has long been one of the top-earning firms in Florida, with quarterly reports routinely eclipsing $5 million.