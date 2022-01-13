Jason Holloway nears $100K benchmark in HD 67 campaign

Republican Jason Holloway is nearing the $100,000 fundraising benchmark in his campaign for Florida House District 67, staying at the top of the funding race against former Rep. Kim Berfield as they battle to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

With a $2,500 self-funding boost, Holloway’s campaign collected $3,500 in December. Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022, did not report any contributions in the month of December. Berfield’s campaign collected $1,000 in the same timeframe.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, has so far amassed $96,996 between his campaign and political committee. That includes $19,500 in self-funding. Berfield has collected $58,335 since launching her campaign.

In addition to his self-financing, Holloway’s campaign reported two contributors in December, who each gave $500. The donors include GrayRobinson PA PAC, and law firm Jeffrey Woodburn PA.

His campaign spent $1,850 last month, including $1,500 on fundraising consulting services. Holloway’s PC reported another $1,500 in expenditures, all going to fundraising consulting.

Holloway enters January with $82,145 available between the two funding sources.

Berfield’s December funds came from one contributor, Abbott Laboratories, which gave $1,000. Berfield spent $70 last month, all on advertising.

The former Representative has raised a total of $58,335 since starting her campaign in June and enters January with $54,684 on hand.

A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos — who entered the race in mid-October — reported raising $255 in the past month, made up of six donations from individuals. He spent $2,896 in December, primarily going to website and graphic design, as well as accounting services.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with 2022 right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala has already endorsed Berfield as his successor.

HD 67 covers parts of the middle and northern portions of Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.