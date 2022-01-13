January 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jason Holloway nears $100K benchmark in HD 67 campaign

Kelly HayesJanuary 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Jason Pizzo banks $50K for SD 38 defense with help from agriculture, unions, insurance

2022Headlines

Senate Reapportionment Committee advances congressional map

2022Headlines

Tina Polsky raises $40K in December for re-election bid

Jason holloway
Holloway faces former Rep. Kim Berfield and Jim Vricos for the GOP nomination.

Republican Jason Holloway is nearing the $100,000 fundraising benchmark in his campaign for Florida House District 67, staying at the top of the funding race against former Rep. Kim Berfield as they battle to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

With a $2,500 self-funding boost, Holloway’s campaign collected $3,500 in December. Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022did not report any contributions in the month of December. Berfield’s campaign collected $1,000 in the same timeframe.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, has so far amassed $96,996 between his campaign and political committee. That includes $19,500 in self-funding. Berfield has collected $58,335 since launching her campaign.

In addition to his self-financing, Holloway’s campaign reported two contributors in December, who each gave $500. The donors include GrayRobinson PA PAC, and law firm Jeffrey Woodburn PA.

His campaign spent $1,850 last month, including $1,500 on fundraising consulting services. Holloway’s PC reported another $1,500 in expenditures, all going to fundraising consulting.

Holloway enters January with $82,145 available between the two funding sources.

Berfield’s December funds came from one contributor, Abbott Laboratories, which gave $1,000. Berfield spent $70 last month, all on advertising.

The former Representative has raised a total of $58,335 since starting her campaign in June and enters January with $54,684 on hand.

A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos — who entered the race in mid-October — reported raising $255 in the past month, made up of six donations from individuals. He spent $2,896 in December, primarily going to website and graphic design, as well as accounting services.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with 2022 right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala has already endorsed Berfield as his successor.

HD 67 covers parts of the middle and northern portions of Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocratic lawmakers call for recreational marijuana legalization

nextTampa Bay Times CEO Paul Tash to retire, Conan Gallaty selected as successor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories