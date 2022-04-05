April 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott announced record $43M in fundraising quarter for NRSC

Jacob OglesApril 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville City Council mulls public comment crackdown

HeadlinesTallahassee

Caroline Klancke joins crowded Leon County Commission race

HeadlinesOrlando

A return to normal? Disney World sued over scooter crash

rick scott
More than $13 million came in March alone.

Sen. Rick Scott announced the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had a record-breaking fundraising quarter to kick off 2022. The committee raised $43 million for the quarter, with about $13.28 million in March donations alone.

The money will go to Senate Republicans efforts to retake a majority in the upper chamber in the midterms. Scott Chairs the national committee, the political arm of GOP Senators.

“Senate Republicans have the war chest and the enthusiasm to oust radical Senate Democrats in November,” Scott said. “Our team breaks records every month and that’s because the American people are sick and tired of the failed policies pushed by Joe Biden and rubber-stamped by Democrats like Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Raphael Warnock, and Michael Bennet. Hardworking families cannot afford a Democrat majority any longer.”

While Scott’s statement stayed on offense, listing Democratic Senators in Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Colorado that the NRSC will target in 2022, a share will go toward defense as well. Much of the money will likely be spent in Florida, where GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is defending his seat from a well-funded challenge by Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

Scott said the committee still has $44.1 million in cash on hand after expenses. That’s more than Senate Republicans or Senate Democrats have boasted at this point in an election cycle ever.

The fundraising success signals momentum for the GOP as President Biden continues to lag in the polls.

A total of 96,933 donations came in to the NRSC in March, including checks from 16,041 first-time contributors. In a sign of grassroots enthusiasm, 203,064 of those donations were checks for less than $200. About 99% of donations to the group were for $100 or less.

The contributions also continued to pick up after Scott released a controversial 11-point plan to “Rescue America.” Democrats have spotlighted the plan more than Republican leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has actively distanced himself from it as Democrats raised funds over the plan and tried to tie it to particular campaigns, including Rubio’s.

But it doesn’t seem to have ebbed fundraising for the NRSC. The last month proved to be the best March ever for the organization, and the best year-opening quarter.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCaroline Klancke joins crowded Leon County Commission race

nextJacksonville City Council mulls public comment crackdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories