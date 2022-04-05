Rick Scott announced record $43M in fundraising quarter for NRSC

Sen. Rick Scott announced the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had a record-breaking fundraising quarter to kick off 2022. The committee raised $43 million for the quarter, with about $13.28 million in March donations alone.

The money will go to Senate Republicans efforts to retake a majority in the upper chamber in the midterms. Scott Chairs the national committee, the political arm of GOP Senators.

“Senate Republicans have the war chest and the enthusiasm to oust radical Senate Democrats in November,” Scott said. “Our team breaks records every month and that’s because the American people are sick and tired of the failed policies pushed by Joe Biden and rubber-stamped by Democrats like Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Raphael Warnock, and Michael Bennet. Hardworking families cannot afford a Democrat majority any longer.”

While Scott’s statement stayed on offense, listing Democratic Senators in Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Colorado that the NRSC will target in 2022, a share will go toward defense as well. Much of the money will likely be spent in Florida, where GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is defending his seat from a well-funded challenge by Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

Scott said the committee still has $44.1 million in cash on hand after expenses. That’s more than Senate Republicans or Senate Democrats have boasted at this point in an election cycle ever.

The fundraising success signals momentum for the GOP as President Biden continues to lag in the polls.

A total of 96,933 donations came in to the NRSC in March, including checks from 16,041 first-time contributors. In a sign of grassroots enthusiasm, 203,064 of those donations were checks for less than $200. About 99% of donations to the group were for $100 or less.

The contributions also continued to pick up after Scott released a controversial 11-point plan to “Rescue America.” Democrats have spotlighted the plan more than Republican leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has actively distanced himself from it as Democrats raised funds over the plan and tried to tie it to particular campaigns, including Rubio’s.

But it doesn’t seem to have ebbed fundraising for the NRSC. The last month proved to be the best March ever for the organization, and the best year-opening quarter.