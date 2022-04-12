Andrew Learned raises nearly $15K in March, keeping lead in HD 69 race

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned raised $14,868 in March, according to recently released financial reports, keeping his spot as the top fundraiser for the newly drawn House District 69.

Learned faces Republican challenger Danny Alvarez, who reported raising $11,175 last month. Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, launched his campaign in mid-February and has so far amassed $59,702. Learned, on the other hand, has now raised $339,229 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Serve Florida.

In March, Learned’s campaign reported 170 contributors, primarily made up of small, individual donations under $100. His campaign reported one $1,000 contribution in March from Tallahassee political consultant Mark Delegal.

Learned’s affiliated political committee reported only one contributor, Donor Alliance PC, which donated $5,000.

The incumbent’s campaign dished out $1,439 in March on events, communication tools and processing fees. His political committee spent $440 on consulting.

Alvarez saw 36 donors to his campaign in March, including seven $1,000 donations from organizations like the West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Darrigo and Diaz Law Firm, the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors and NTB Holdings LTD.

Alvarez’s campaign spent $1,193 last month on fundraising and processing fees.

A third candidate, Republican Megan Angel Petty, filed to run for the House seat at the start of March, but has not reported any fundraising.

Learned will start April with $205,121 in cash on hand between his campaign and political committee. Alvarez will start the month with $56,620 in available spending money.

Alvarez likely won’t have to face a Republican incumbent in the Primary Election. Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opted to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into the new HD 69.