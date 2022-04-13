April 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carolina Amesty scores Aurélien Collin endorsement in HD 45

Drew WilsonApril 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Former Orange County Democratic Party officer Rita Harris raises $9K in HD 44 run

HeadlinesOrlando

Universal accused of ‘at least one’ patent infringement over Jimmy Fallon ride

HeadlinesInfluence

Appeals court bounces bars’ lawsuit over COVID-19 shutdown damages

Carolina Amesty ART
Amesty is one of several Republicans who have filed to run in the new HD 45.

Republican Carolina Amesty on Wednesday announced that former Orlando City soccer player Aurélien Collin has endorsed her campaign for House District 45.

“Carolina Amesty is the No. 1 candidate for the Florida House District 45,” Collin said. “She is an experienced leader and prioritizes the importance of education. It is an honor to offer my support toward her campaign and stand behind her as a dear friend.”

Collin is a native of France and a former defender for the Orlando City Soccer Club. He began his professional soccer career in the U.S. in 2011 and played for Sporting Kansas City, New York Red Bulls, and Orlando City, along with the Philadelphia Union before announcing his retirement in March.

Amesty, vice president at Central Christian University, is one of several Republicans who have filed to run in HD 45, a newly drawn district that covers southwestern Orange County. She entered the race in mid-March and in two weeks raised about $45,000 in donations and lent $200,000 to her campaign.

“Aurélien is a great leader and a friend,” said Carolina. “He has seen my commitment to education and dedication to serving our community. His endorsement and encouragement are very important to me, and I look forward to continuing my campaign with his support.”

Amesty previously received endorsements from Florida Republican figure Bertica Cabrera Morris and Rep. Joe Harding, the Williston Republican who sponsored the Parental Rights in Education law that critics have referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

She faces Vennia FrancoisJanet FrevolaBruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao in the Republican Primary. Francois and Zhao are veterans of congressional campaigns; Portigliatti of past House campaigns. The only Democrat in the contest so far is Allie Braswell, former president of the Central Florida Urban League.

HD 45 stretches from the South Side of Winter Garden through Windermere to Four Corners in southwestern Orange County. The results of the past two General Elections suggest the electorate likely is pretty even, perhaps with a Democratic lean. There is no incumbent running. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who represents the area now, is running for the Senate.

___

Florida Politics reporter Scott Powers contributed to this post.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversal accused of ‘at least one’ patent infringement over Jimmy Fallon ride

nextFormer Orange County Democratic Party officer Rita Harris raises $9K in HD 44 run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Fact-check: Posts maligning The Walt Disney Co. lack evidence
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more