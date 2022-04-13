Carolina Amesty scores Aurélien Collin endorsement in HD 45

Republican Carolina Amesty on Wednesday announced that former Orlando City soccer player Aurélien Collin has endorsed her campaign for House District 45.

“Carolina Amesty is the No. 1 candidate for the Florida House District 45,” Collin said. “She is an experienced leader and prioritizes the importance of education. It is an honor to offer my support toward her campaign and stand behind her as a dear friend.”

Collin is a native of France and a former defender for the Orlando City Soccer Club. He began his professional soccer career in the U.S. in 2011 and played for Sporting Kansas City, New York Red Bulls, and Orlando City, along with the Philadelphia Union before announcing his retirement in March.

Amesty, vice president at Central Christian University, is one of several Republicans who have filed to run in HD 45, a newly drawn district that covers southwestern Orange County. She entered the race in mid-March and in two weeks raised about $45,000 in donations and lent $200,000 to her campaign.

“Aurélien is a great leader and a friend,” said Carolina. “He has seen my commitment to education and dedication to serving our community. His endorsement and encouragement are very important to me, and I look forward to continuing my campaign with his support.”

Amesty previously received endorsements from Florida Republican figure Bertica Cabrera Morris and Rep. Joe Harding, the Williston Republican who sponsored the Parental Rights in Education law that critics have referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

She faces Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao in the Republican Primary. Francois and Zhao are veterans of congressional campaigns; Portigliatti of past House campaigns. The only Democrat in the contest so far is Allie Braswell, former president of the Central Florida Urban League.

HD 45 stretches from the South Side of Winter Garden through Windermere to Four Corners in southwestern Orange County. The results of the past two General Elections suggest the electorate likely is pretty even, perhaps with a Democratic lean. There is no incumbent running. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who represents the area now, is running for the Senate.

Florida Politics reporter Scott Powers contributed to this post.