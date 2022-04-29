Lindsay Tygart, incumbent judges elected without opposition in 4th Judicial Circuit

You can be forgiven if the 2022 elections for the 4th Judicial Circuit judges passed you by. Every incumbent managed to get through the filing period without opposition and the only nonincumbent, Lindsay Tygart, was also unopposed.

“It’s official,” her Facebook campaign page announced after noon Friday, with a photo of a sign stating that qualifying closed. “Congratulations Judge Lindsay Tygart.”

Tygart pulled together a supporters’ group of local leaders to back her bid, including Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips and Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew, among others.

“Ms. Tygart is trusted by professionals who count on fair and impartial courts,” Williams said in his endorsement.

In about two weeks at the end of March — the period covered by her one campaign finance disclosure — she loaned her campaign $100,000 and raised another $157,275, while spending more than $23,000.

She comes to the bench with around 16 years experience as a litigator and she presently leads Coker Law’s medical malpractice division. Before becoming a lawyer, she served as a certified legal intern with the 4th Judicial Circuit’s Office of the Public Defender.

Tygart graduated from the Bolles School in 1998 and received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina in 2002 in art history and the performing arts. She obtained her law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law in 2006.

All other nine judges up for re-election, but unopposed, will continue on in their roles. That includes Judges Marianne Aho, Bruce R. Anderson, Jeb T. Branham, Angela M. Cox, Steven Michael Fahlgren, Gilbert L. Feltel Jr., Russell L. Healey and Anthony Salem.