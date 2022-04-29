April 29, 2022
Lindsay Tygart, incumbent judges elected without opposition in 4th Judicial Circuit
Image via Viracon.

Wes Wolfe

duval courthouse viracon
She comes to the bench with around 16 years experience as a litigator.

You can be forgiven if the 2022 elections for the 4th Judicial Circuit judges passed you by. Every incumbent managed to get through the filing period without opposition and the only nonincumbent, Lindsay Tygart, was also unopposed.

“It’s official,” her Facebook campaign page announced after noon Friday, with a photo of a sign stating that qualifying closed. “Congratulations Judge Lindsay Tygart.”

Tygart pulled together a supporters’ group of local leaders to back her bid, including Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips and Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew, among others.

“Ms. Tygart is trusted by professionals who count on fair and impartial courts,” Williams said in his endorsement.

In about two weeks at the end of March — the period covered by her one campaign finance disclosure — she loaned her campaign $100,000 and raised another $157,275, while spending more than $23,000.

She comes to the bench with around 16 years experience as a litigator and she presently leads Coker Law’s medical malpractice division. Before becoming a lawyer, she served as a certified legal intern with the 4th Judicial Circuit’s Office of the Public Defender.

Tygart graduated from the Bolles School in 1998 and received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina in 2002 in art history and the performing arts. She obtained her law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law in 2006.

All other nine judges up for re-election, but unopposed, will continue on in their roles. That includes Judges Marianne Aho, Bruce R. Anderson, Jeb T. Branham, Angela M. Cox, Steven Michael Fahlgren, Gilbert L. Feltel Jr., Russell L. Healey and Anthony Salem.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

