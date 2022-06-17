Lake Ray picks up more legislative endorsements in HD 16 effort

Former Rep. Lake Ray announced today the support of Rep. Cyndi Stevenson and former Rep. Joe Arnall in Ray’s attempt to return to the Legislature representing House District 16.

“I have known Lake Ray for many years,” Stevenson said in a statement. “He is a true public servant. We need people with his experience and integrity to represent us in Tallahassee.”

Stevenson, who represented House District 17, is running unopposed for the new House District 18 in St. Johns County. She and Ray spent some time in the House together, at the end of Ray’s period there and at the beginning of hers.

“Having served the Beaches in the Florida Legislature for over a decade, I know what it takes to get things done,” Arnall said in a statement. “Lake Ray has the experience we need to make sure that our community continues to be a great place to live, work and raise our families.”

Ray represented parts of the present district for eight years as part of the previous House District 12. His campaign for the HD 16 Republican nomination has more than 20 current and former Florida officials on its supporters list.

“These two leaders have both done great work in helping our community and state help fulfill its potential,” Ray said in a statement. “I could not be more grateful and humbled by their support of my campaign.”

He’s facing Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes, who’s leading fundraising in the race with around $310,000 on hand between his campaign and political committee account, compared to Ray’s combination of around $205,000. Kiyan Michael, who is also running in the Primary, reported close to $19,000 on hand at the end of May.

No Democrat is running in the GOP-leaning district, but two write-in candidates closed the Primary.