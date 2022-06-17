June 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lake Ray picks up more legislative endorsements in HD 16 effort
Lake Ray looks to return to Tallahassee.

Wes WolfeJune 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Republican donations propel Juan Fernandez-Barquin well ahead of his three challengers

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Title on the line: Former pro wrestler to Primary ‘RINO’ Travis Hutson

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

One quarter of Legislature poised for election without opposition as qualifying week nears end

image017
Ray represented the area for eight years as part of the old House District 12.

Former Rep. Lake Ray announced today the support of Rep. Cyndi Stevenson and former Rep. Joe Arnall in Ray’s attempt to return to the Legislature representing House District 16.

“I have known Lake Ray for many years,” Stevenson said in a statement. “He is a true public servant. We need people with his experience and integrity to represent us in Tallahassee.”

Stevenson, who represented House District 17, is running unopposed for the new House District 18 in St. Johns County. She and Ray spent some time in the House together, at the end of Ray’s period there and at the beginning of hers.

“Having served the Beaches in the Florida Legislature for over a decade, I know what it takes to get things done,” Arnall said in a statement. “Lake Ray has the experience we need to make sure that our community continues to be a great place to live, work and raise our families.”

Ray represented parts of the present district for eight years as part of the previous House District 12. His campaign for the HD 16 Republican nomination has more than 20 current and former Florida officials on its supporters list. 

“These two leaders have both done great work in helping our community and state help fulfill its potential,” Ray said in a statement. “I could not be more grateful and humbled by their support of my campaign.” 

He’s facing Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes, who’s leading fundraising in the race with around $310,000 on hand between his campaign and political committee account, compared to Ray’s combination of around $205,000. Kiyan Michael, who is also running in the Primary, reported close to $19,000 on hand at the end of May.

No Democrat is running in the GOP-leaning district, but two write-in candidates closed the Primary.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis' preferred pick for Jacksonville Sheriff clears GOP lane in Special Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories