Beth Sweeny elected without opposition to St. Augustine Beach Commission

Beth Sweeny, appointed to the St. Augustine Beach Commission in March, drew no opposition on the 2022 ballot through the end of candidate qualifying.

Sweeny, the Director of External and Government Relations for Flagler College, was selected from a field of seven candidates to fill the temporary opening. She had been serving as the chair of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee prior to assuming office.

Sweeny also had served as the Director of Policy and Government Relations for the St. Johns County School District.

“I’m excited to continue my service on the Commission. When I was appointed I laid out a clear vision for how we can improve our city and make it a better place to live and work. This vision is unchanged and my passion for our beautiful city is as strong as ever,” she told Florida Politics Friday.

Sweeny is married to political consultant Kevin Sweeny. They have a daughter, Wellesley.

She emerged as a candidate to fill an opening when the previous occupant of the seat resigned after he tried to use his position to influence police officers during an arrest.

Sweeny is one of four members of this Commission elected without opposition.

Undine George, Virginia Morgan, and Don Samora likewise drew no opposition that qualified for the ballot.