June 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Charlie Crist maintains commanding lead over Nikki Fried
Nikki Fried has no worries about Charlie Crist. Or so she says.

Jacob OglesJune 22, 20225min0

Related Articles

FP Plus

AAA predicts busy — but pricy — July 4 travel period

FP Plus

Net metering bill becomes wedge issue between moderate and far-right Republican

FP Plus

10 Democratic House members accused of raising money during Legislative Sessions

Screen Shot 2018-09-09 at 2.20.12 PM
St. Pete Polls shows little room for Fried to catch up.

A poll of likely Florida Democratic voters shows Charlie Crist maintaining a strong lead over Nikki Fried in the Governor’s race.

St. Pete Polls’ latest survey, conducted for Florida Politics, shows greater than 49% favor Crist, a Democratic St. Petersburg Congressman and former GOP Governor. About 24% prefer Fried, Florida’s current Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Pollsters surveyed 1,007 registered Democrats, and report a 3.1% margin of error on results. The poll was conducted on June 16 and 17.

The survey shows a slight tightening of the race since St. Pete Polls published its last primary poll in May. But it still shows Crist on the cusp of a 50% majority. It also shows more voters undecided, 26%, than the number committed to Fried.

The polling shows Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida, needs to sway the bulk of fence-sitters in the race.

Since the last poll came out, a third candidate in the race, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, dropped out of the gubernatorial contest and qualified to run for Congress.

The latest poll indicated Crist leads with all racial demographics. About 51% of Black voters plan to vote Crist while 17% want Fried, with that group also showing the greatest number of undecided voters, at 32%. Crist wins over 49% of White voters while Fried holds the support of 27% by comparison. Crist leads with Asian voters 70% to 10% and Hispanic voters 49% to 26%.

Almost 50% of male voters prefer Crist while about 24% like Fried. Among female voters, Fried performs better and breaks 25% support but about 43% still plan to vote for Crist.

Crist boasts the strongest support among young voters under age 30, with upward of 60% picking him in the survey while over 22% went for Fried. He also wins with voters over the age of 70, with 52% choosing him and 20% going for Fried. He polls in the 40s with voters 30 through 70 but Fried remains stuck in the upper 20s.

Crist heralded the results after this story was first published.

“I continue to be humbled at the support our campaign has received across the Sunshine State,” Crist said. “I am running for Governor to defeat Ron DeSantis. And I am proud to stand alongside the people of Florida as our campaign mounts an unstoppable movement to deliver our state back to Floridians.”

Of note, Crist’s 25-percentage-point lead in the poll shows a different state of the race than internal polling recently released by Fried’s campaign, which showed her within striking distance of Crist.

StPetePolls 2022 State DEM June17 K5TS8 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.22.22

nextAAA predicts busy — but pricy — July 4 travel period

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories