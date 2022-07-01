July 1, 2022
Shan Rose rolls out FOP, Ruth’s List endorsements in HD 41

Scott Powers
July 1, 2022

Shan Rose
In battle with an incumbent and a former Representative, Rose grabs two big endorsements.

Shan Rose announced endorsements from two very different interest groups — the Fraternal Order of Police and Ruth’s List — in the Democratic Primary Election for House District 41 in Orange County.

Rose is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy of Orlando for that seat in the Democratic stronghold. And she’s not alone. Former Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone and Democrat Pam Powell, both of Orlando, also are running.

With the police union and women’s empowerment organization endorsing Rose, she’s trumpeting appeal to two groups with very different political viewpoints and very influential postures for their audience, in her race against an incumbent and a former incumbent.

“We believe that dedication to serving the community is a beacon of inspiration to voters and we feel that Shan Rose is the best chance at a safe and prosperous future,” said Steve Zona, president of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, in a statement released by Rose’s campaign.

Rose, of Orlando, expressed honor at both the Florida State Lodge of FOP and Ruth’s List Florida endorsements.

“As a survivor of gun violence, and a resident of the inner city of Orlando, I’m 100% committed to fight for legislative change that keeps our communities safe,” she said in a statement.

The new HD 41 covers a swath of west Orlando and western Orange County, stretching from the Paramore neighborhood south to Oak Ridge, and west through Orlo Vista, Washington Shores and the Turkey Lake region.

The area has a predominant Black population, and an almost prohibitive Democratic lean, based on results in those precincts in the past couple of General Elections.

There are no Republicans running this year, but there is a Green Party candidate, Robin Denise Harris of Orlando, forcing a November General Election after the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary.

In that region, serious General Election opposition is unheard of. McCurdy was elected without opposition. In the previous four House elections prior to McCurdy, Antone faced no opposition in two General Elections and only write-in candidates in the other two.

