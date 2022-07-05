Ron DeSantis tops Donald Trump, Joe Biden in 2024 odds market

Gov. Ron DeSantis when asked whether he’ll run for President in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped betting markets from favoring him over the two most recent Americans to have held the nation’s highest office.

Less than two weeks after DeSantis overtook former President Donald Trump in PredictIt’s 2024 betting marketplace, FloridaBets.com has proclaimed the state’s Republican Governor the odds market leader. The site, intended to provide residents with updates on legal sportsbooks, gives DeSantis an implied 25% chance for the presidency over Trump’s 23% and President Joe Biden’s 15%.

“Political analysts are on the fence on if the Governor can realistically pull through with a victory,” according to an email from Gambling.com Group. “Although he has enjoyed great popularity in Florida leadership, he’ll have to maintain his momentum through the 2022 midterm elections and the GOP primaries. Even if he manages that, he’ll still possibly be going toe-to-toe with the incumbent Joe Biden, and historically speaking: second term seekers rarely lose.

“It’s still very much a waiting game, but FloridaBet.com and its political commentators are keeping their odds current as the race develops.”

DeSantis has benefited from record high gas prices and inflation hurting Biden’s approval rating and the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings, which is showing early signs of swaying Republicans’ opinions of Trump.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has made a name for himself even as the COVID-19 pandemic, which carried him to national headlines in 2020 and 2021, fades from the top of minds. The Governor remains a conservative leader on culture war and classroom issues.

A poll last month by the University of New Hampshire showed DeSantis ahead of Biden and Trump in hypothetical General and Republican Primary matchups in the Granite State, but still in a statistical tie with them.

DeSantis has written off questions about 2024, calling the chatter about it “nonsense” for months. He sidestepped this topic as recently as a Fox News interview last month. He continues to downplay recent straw polls showing him as a leading presidential contender in 2024.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to try to put DeSantis in a subordinate role, telling a Newsmax interviewer last month he was “very responsible” for the former Congressman winning the Governor’s race four years ago. And last week, Trump said he wouldn’t rule out picking DeSantis as his running mate.