‘Good enough isn’t enough for Wilton’: Richard Corcoran backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

Senate President Wilton Simpson continued collecting endorsements for his Agriculture Commissioner bid Thursday, when former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran lent his campaign an emphatic nod.

Corcoran, who served as Florida’s top education official for more than three years through May, referenced his experience in that job and as a former House Speaker to explain why he believes Simpson will excel in the statewide role.

“As former Speaker of the Florida House, I know first hand how much dedication it takes to move the needle on the biggest challenges facing our state,” Corcoran said in a statement.

“Bureaucratic red tape, complacency and out-of-touch thinking can stop progress in its tracks, but not on Wilton’s watch. As Education Commissioner, I had a front row seat to Wilton Simpson’s refusal to accept incremental change because good enough isn’t enough for Wilton. On his watch, families are benefitting from the largest expansion of school choice in Florida history and an emphasis on every child getting a world class education. Lots of people talk about what’s broken, but Wilton actually delivers.”

Simpson, a Trilby Republican who launched his campaign in early September, is widely considered the front-runner in the race to succeed Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Fried announced in June 2021 that she would forgo seeking a second term to instead run for Governor.

Simpson faces just one opponent in the Republican Primary: James Shaw, a former trucking company owner who now invests in real estate and runs a 30-acre composting farm, according to his campaign website.

The winner of that contest will take on one of three Democrats in the race: businesswoman Naomi Blemur, political consultant J.R. Gaillot or Ryan Morales, a marketing consultant and web developer.

Simpson overwhelmingly holds the edge in fundraising and endorsements, with nearly $2 million collected through his campaign account and millions more raised through political committees he controls.

His opponents, meanwhile, have raised less than $100,000 combined.

Those supporting his campaign include former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Reps. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, nearly 60 county Sheriffs and the Professional Firefighters, National Rifle Association, Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC, Florida Forestry Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Tax Reform, Florida Family Action and Associated Industries of Florida.

The Primary Election takes place Aug. 23. The General Election is on Nov. 8.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this story.