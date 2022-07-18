Kristin Dozier outraises John Dailey in June

Kristin Dozier, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s biggest challenger, outraised him by $1,000 in June, while the incumbent spent more than double what he raised.

According to campaign finance records, Dozier, who is currently a Leon County Commissioner, raised $17,304 in June.

On June 9 Dozier’s campaign received a $1,000 contribution from Stephen Hurm, who serves as Director of the Division of Licensing and is married to former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.

The campaign also received $250 from former Gov. Lawton Chiles’ son, Lawton “Bud” Chiles III, on June 18.

Dozier spent $14,540 during the month. On June 1, the campaign gave $468 to Isabella Furlough Ray for campaign management.

The Dozier campaign spent $7,416 at Target Print and Mail on June 10. Dozier closed out the month paying Jackson Oberlink $1,750 for campaign management on June 28.

Dozier raised more than $52,000 the first month of her campaign when she entered the race in March. She was a vocal opponent of the $27 million Doak Campbell Stadium Blueprint funding, which Dailey strongly supported.

“I’m running for Mayor because Tallahassee deserves someone who will listen to all voices; someone who looks for solutions that benefit our whole community, not a privileged few, and someone who will keep our community moving forward,” Dozier said in March.

Dailey defended his record as Mayor and accused Dozier of repeatedly voting “no” on voter-approved projects.

“This isn’t just a vote here or there,” Dailey said in a statement. “It’s a clear and consistent pattern of saying ‘NO’ to protecting our quality of life and improving the things our voters say they want improved.”

The Mayor raised $16,475 in June, spending $34,289 during the month.

On July 1, the Dailey campaign received $1,000 from the Florida Police Benevolent Association as well as a $250 contribution from former City Commissioner Gil Ziffer. Dailey also received a $500 contribution from Florida Sports Consultants Inc.

The campaign made $11,475 payments to Statecraft Digital LLC for digital marketing on June 16 and July 1. On June 21, Dailey spent $210.85 on a Facebook advertisement.

Dailey paid Haynes and Associates $500 on July 1 for political consulting. The same day the Dailey campaign paid $2,042 in professional fees to Stearns Weaver Miller PA. Another $1,000 went to Steve Beasley for political consulting.

According to campaign finance records, the $1,000 businessman and candidate Michael Ibrahim raised in June was a check to himself, while Whitfield Leland III spent $140 of his own money on his campaign.