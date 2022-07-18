July 18, 2022
Kristin Dozier outraises John Dailey in June

Aimee Sachs July 18, 2022

Dailey dozier
The Mayor spent more than twice the amount he raised in June.

Kristin Dozier, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s biggest challenger, outraised him by $1,000 in June, while the incumbent spent more than double what he raised.

According to campaign finance records, Dozier, who is currently a Leon County Commissioner, raised $17,304 in June.

On June 9 Dozier’s campaign received a $1,000 contribution from Stephen Hurm, who serves as Director of the Division of Licensing and is married to former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.

The campaign also received $250 from former Gov. Lawton Chiles’ son, Lawton “Bud” Chiles III, on June 18.

Dozier spent $14,540 during the month. On June 1, the campaign gave $468 to Isabella Furlough Ray for campaign management.

The Dozier campaign spent $7,416 at Target Print and Mail on June 10. Dozier closed out the month paying Jackson Oberlink $1,750 for campaign management on June 28.

Dozier raised more than $52,000 the first month of her campaign when she entered the race in March. She was a vocal opponent of the $27 million Doak Campbell Stadium Blueprint funding, which Dailey strongly supported.

“I’m running for Mayor because Tallahassee deserves someone who will listen to all voices; someone who looks for solutions that benefit our whole community, not a privileged few, and someone who will keep our community moving forward,” Dozier said in March.

Dailey defended his record as Mayor and accused Dozier of repeatedly voting “no” on voter-approved projects.

“This isn’t just a vote here or there,” Dailey said in a statement. “It’s a clear and consistent pattern of saying ‘NO’ to protecting our quality of life and improving the things our voters say they want improved.”

The Mayor raised $16,475 in June, spending $34,289 during the month.

On July 1, the Dailey campaign received $1,000 from the Florida Police Benevolent Association as well as a $250 contribution from former City Commissioner Gil Ziffer. Dailey also received a $500 contribution from Florida Sports Consultants Inc.

The campaign made $11,475 payments to Statecraft Digital LLC for digital marketing on June 16 and July 1. On June 21, Dailey spent $210.85 on a Facebook advertisement.

Dailey paid Haynes and Associates $500 on July 1 for political consulting. The same day the Dailey campaign paid $2,042 in professional fees to Stearns Weaver Miller PA. Another $1,000 went to Steve Beasley for political consulting.

According to campaign finance records, the $1,000 businessman and candidate Michael Ibrahim raised in June was a check to himself, while Whitfield Leland III spent $140 of his own money on his campaign.

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

