July 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aaron Bell maintains large cash advantage in Nassau Commission race
Aaron Bell plans to confine his DUI issue to the courthouse.

Wes WolfeJuly 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Nearly $6.6M in American Rescue Plan funds ready for resiliency, infrastructure in Fernandina Beach

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach eyes increased revenues in new budget

HeadlinesNE Florida

Utah, New York firms jointly buy Fernandina Port operator as Chris Ragucci exits

bell aaron art
Bell didn’t raise any money in the last part of June.

It remains to be seen what effect Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence will have on his re-election campaign. However, as the campaign entered July, Bell retained a commanding fundraising lead over challenger Hupp Huppmann.

Bell didn’t raise any money in the last part of June, though he had around $18,850 on hand at the end of the reporting period. However, he recently had a fundraiser at Story & Song Bookstore. Huppmann, in comparison, managed to raise $7,000 in June but spent less than $1,000 of it, entering July with around $7,240 in the bank.

Bell’s vocal opposition to Riverstone Properties’ attempt to force the county into accepting 11 85-foot towers on the south end of Amelia Island, and the style that opposition took, has been a centerpiece of the campaign. 

“This is in my Commission district,” Bell said at the time. “I do understand the concerns of the folks who live here. I live there. I cannot and will not support the settlement, and my vote will be for option three, where the county tells Riverstone to pound sand and see you in court.”

Bell uses it as a rallying point, while Huppmann takes it as an example of how they’re different.  

“Bad development is when it’s not properly planned,” Huppmann said during a Nassau County Chamber of Commerce candidate interview series

He noted, for instance, when parks and schools aren’t properly planned for within a new development.

“When you don’t have the public spaces, when you don’t have the infrastructure, and it’s just pieced together, I think that’s where it starts to break down,” Huppmann said. “The future of planning, in my opinion — I’m not a developer or expert — is you plan it through so you can present a package to the community and for the area.” 

Bell and Huppmann face off for District 2 on Aug. 23 in an open Republican Primary.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott claims press 'almost hoped' for Donald Trump COVID-19 decline

nextFormula One commits $500K to Miami Gardens community partnership benefitting small businesses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories