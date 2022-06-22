June 22, 2022
Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell arrested on DUI charge

Wes WolfeJune 22, 20222min0

aaron bell
The charge and report were not in the public Nassau County database as of early Wednesday.

Fernandina Beach Police arrested Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell early Tuesday evening for driving under the influence, Deputy Chief Jeffrey Tambasco confirmed Wednesday morning.

Bell, the County Commission representative for southern Amelia Island and the southeast mainland, gained some notoriety recently when he became the voice of opposition to a massive luxury tower development on the island.

The charge and report were not in the public Nassau County database as of early Wednesday. The only open case against Bell listed is a traffic infraction for “fail(ing) to obey a traffic control sign.” Bell was traveling in an Acura on South 8th Street and Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach around 5 p.m. Tuesday when officer J.E. Paetsch pulled him over.

The report notes there was no crash, no property damage and no injury to another person in the incident.

Bell is running for re-election to the County Commission and faces opposition in an open Republican Primary from military veteran and entertainer Hupp Huppmann.

Florida Politics made a request for comment from Bell, but he has yet to respond.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

