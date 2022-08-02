The Collective PAC backs Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

The Collective Political Action Committee, a national group dedicated to building Black political power, is endorsing Democrat Tiffany Hughes in House District 39 in Central Florida.

The PAC is also making two new endorsements in local races, backing Paula DeBoles-Johnson for Leon County Commission’s District 5 and Helen Lurry for Saint Lucie County Commission District 4.

The endorsements add to scores made nationally and several previously in Florida.

Hughes, of Longwood, has the Democratic nomination for HD 39, which covers northwestern Orange County and southwestern Seminole County. In November she’ll face the winner of the Republican Primary Election: Doug Bankson, Charles Hart or Randy Ross.

The newly drawn HD 39 is centered on Apopka but includes parts of Winter Garden, Longwood, Altamonte Springs and Longwood. Recent General Elections suggest it’s pretty evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and independent voters.

The district is carved from portions of districts now represented by Democratic state Reps. Joy Goff-Marcil and Geraldine Thompson, and Republican state Reps. Scott Plakon and Keith Truenow. None of them lives in the proposed new HD 39 area, so the HD 39 seat is open.

Hughes is a community advocate, mentor and owner of KBI Staffing Solutions, a staffing firm. She is a graduate of the Florida International University and is the youngest president in history to be elected to the Orange County Florida chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

In a news release, The Collective PAC lauded Hughes for seeking to address the housing crisis, expand Medicare and increase funding for schools and educators.

Previously, the Collective PAC has endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings for U.S. Senate, former Democratic State Attorney Aramis Ayala for Attorney General and Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner for House District 62.

The Collective PAC contends that in its first five years of operation it has helped 300 Black candidates win elections across the United States.