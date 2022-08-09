Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad

Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled and honored to be in this early position of strength in this race for the 15th,” said Cohn. “The quick, organic growth of our campaign allows us to communicate this positive vision for our community, and it’s that vision and set of bold, commonsense beliefs that will propel us to victory in November.”

The 30-second spot leans heavily on Cohn’s experience in front of the camera as a journalist. It cuts together news reports of various exposés on federal spending across the candidate’s broadcasting career.

“Corporations endangering our troops. Corrupt Democrats and Republicans abusing taxpayer trust. Politicians forgetting our veterans,” a narrator says, ticking off subjects of reports.

“I have spent my career as an investigative reporter holding the powerful accountable and getting results,” Cohn says on screen. “I don’t take a cent from corporate PACs and I’ll work with both parties to deliver for Florida families and seniors.”

One face familiar to Tampa Bay political observers makes a cameo: former state Sen. Jim Norman, who became embroiled in a real estate disclosure scandal in 2010. Cohn includes footage from an ABC Action News investigative report on the Hillsborough County Republican.

The ad presents Cohn as a public servant focused on accountability instead of partisanship.

The 2020 Democratic nominee in a prior configuration of CD 15, Cohn told Florida Politics he feels broader support rallying behind this campaign for Congress than two prior runs.

This ad buy for $100,000 shows some momentum around the campaign less than two months after announcing his candidacy for the open CD 15 seat.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” said Ken Wood, Cohn’s campaign Chair. “I got into this competitive race to win in November and we are executing our plan to do just that. We don’t plan on coming down.”

Ed Geller, Cohn’s chief opponent in an Aug. 23 Democratic Primary, also went on television the same day as Cohn.

But that was a more modest reservation of time, Geller booked a little over $14,000 in time on Spectrum outlets.