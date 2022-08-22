Last Call for 8.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

More than 2.1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election.

According to data posted to the Florida Division of Elections website this afternoon, just over 1.54 million mail ballots have completed their round trip and are ready to be counted.

About half of the mail ballots returned so far — 734,111 — were from registered Democrats. Another 577,148 have been sent in by Republicans while 213,021 were from no-party voters and 16,369 were from third-party voters.

State data shows another 602,711 voters cast ballots in-person during early voting days. Republicans hold the lead there, accounting for 312,226 of the total early vote. Democrats have cast 243,202 ballots. An additional 43,601 ballots are from NPA voters and 3,682 are from third-party voters.

The number of early and mail votes recorded this cycle is about 100,000 — or 5% — more than the overall count heading into the last Midterm Primary Election in 2018.

The Florida Division of Election will update its data again at 6 p.m. this evening, with further updates scheduled throughout the day on Tuesday. The data will be posted on the Division’s early voting statistics page.

Evening Reads

—“Democrats sense new optimism for blunting GOP’s Midterm gains” via Laura Litvan of Bloomberg

—“Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried battle in Democratic Primary to see who takes on Ron DeSantis” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Final poll: Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Florida GOP outraises Sunshine State Democrats in lead-up to Primary nearly 5-to-1” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley” via Nick Evans of the Florida Phoenix

—“Another GOP candidate, Martin Hyde, says he wants to shoot FBI agents” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Rebekah Jones wins appeal, will be valid candidate in Democratic primary Tuesday” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News

—“Enrollment in Medicaid continues to grow, but economists predict $1.25B surplus” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

—“The first day of fall semester is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

—“Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“That is a push poll from Charlie’s campaign. We knew that it was coming out today because he’s down in the actual polls. So he had to feel like he had to spin this morning, but we are confident that we are going to win tomorrow.”

— Nikki Fried, on a St. Pete Polls survey that showed her behind Charlie Crist by 29 points.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights