August 22, 2022
Another GOP candidate, Martin Hyde, says he wants to shoot the FBI
Martin Hyde. Image via Facebook.

Is shooting law enforcement becoming a new cause for the far Right?

Another day in Florida Politics, another congressional candidate threatening to kill the FBI.

Martin Hyde, a Republican running in Florida’s 16th Congressional District, uploaded a video this weekend to YouTube where he reportedly said he would have killed the FBI agents who raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“I wish they’d turn up at my home ’cause they’d have gone home in a body bag,” Hyde said, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Hyde is running against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in an Aug. 23 Republican Primary.

He’s not the first far-right candidate for public office who expressed similar thoughts. Luis Miguel, a Republican challenging state Rep. Bobby Payne in House District 20, tweeted all Americans should be allowed to shoot federal law enforcement showing up with a judicially approved warrant, though in fewer words.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Miguel tweeted.

That commentary earned Miguel a permanent suspension from Twitter — and national coverage from NBC News and the New York Post.

Hyde’s controversial post also has been taken down from YouTube — not by the platform, but by the candidate himself. “The video has been removed by the uploader,” reads a message on the page now. Links from Hyde supporters on Facebook show the video was titled: “This is who I am — Martin Hyde” with the description, “Talking about the outrageous attack on President Trump’s home.”

Hyde declined to comment on the substance of the video for Florida Politics.

“My imminent lawsuit against you prevents me from commenting,” he texted. “You’ll get my side in the court papers.”

Hyde threatened to sue Florida Politics over a report of a dispute with an ex-girlfriend, who reported to police he was acting suicidal.

Of course, this isn’t the first time he has threatened law enforcement. He notoriously promised professional repercussions for a Sarasota police officer who pulled him over and gave him a traffic citation in February, an extended exchange captured on film by police bodycams. That exchange went viral and nearly ended his congressional campaign.

But it gained him media attention, just as a racist rant captured on video where he told the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club to kick teenagers off a court because he was a member. “I don’t know what drugs they are on,” he said on video, and he later confirmed telling the Puerto Rican children to “cut some grass.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

