August 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election

Jacob OglesAugust 26, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Which Florida races are heading for a recount?

2022Headlines

New Lincoln Project ad lampoons ‘poser’ Ron DeSantis’ ‘Top Gun’ messaging

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

0822_Desantis_Politicians
The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year.

The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high.

The organization also endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ re-election bid.

“Governor DeSantis is a true champion of the real estate industry and the professionals who work within it,” said Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors.

The support came the same day both officials spoke at the Florida Realtors Annual Convention and Trade Expo.

The organization praised the Republican incumbent’s leadership over his first term.

“Whether it was designating us essential at the start of the pandemic, being a vocal advocate for affordable housing solutions, or working hard to protect Florida’s natural resources,” Grant said, “the Governor clearly recognizes the importance of realtors and the critical services they provide Floridians.”

While the organization made note of affordable housing, the state continues to grapple with rising rents and difficulty in maintaining an inventory of attainable housing. Democratic opponent Charlie Crist has hammered DeSantis for rising prices on his watch.

But notably, the Governor has regularly included full funding for the Sadowski affordable housing trust in his proposed budgets, often at odds with Republican leadership in the Legislature.

The organization also praised Patronis as the Republican seeks a second full term in his position on the Florida Cabinet.

“CFO Patronis knows just how critical of a role the real estate industry plays in the health of Florida’s economy and he’s not afraid to take action to ensure that connection remains strong,” Grant said.

“Most recently, he pushed for COVID-19 liability protections to help safeguard our members and their businesses, advocated for new homeownership programs for front-line workers struggling to buy a home, and he is working to find solutions to the state’s property insurance crisis.”

The organization already endorsed Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election and Republican Wilton Simpson, Florida Senate President, for the open Agriculture Commissioner post.

While the statewide office endorsements from the group have all gone to Republicans, a list of legislative endorsements by the political committee has included Democrats and Republicans.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProposed new nursing home rule raises some industry concerns

nextSal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

One comment

  • Charlie Crist

    August 26, 2022 at 11:54 am

    Of course Florida realtors are gonna back the hogs..it’s their biggest grift down here. Instead of actual work they gonna flip houses, gamble, and use land to exploit workers for every dime possible. They know GOP grifters don’t care. Charlie cares just a bit more. Vote Crist..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories