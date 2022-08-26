Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election

The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high.

The organization also endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ re-election bid.

“Governor DeSantis is a true champion of the real estate industry and the professionals who work within it,” said Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors.

The support came the same day both officials spoke at the Florida Realtors Annual Convention and Trade Expo.

The organization praised the Republican incumbent’s leadership over his first term.

“Whether it was designating us essential at the start of the pandemic, being a vocal advocate for affordable housing solutions, or working hard to protect Florida’s natural resources,” Grant said, “the Governor clearly recognizes the importance of realtors and the critical services they provide Floridians.”

While the organization made note of affordable housing, the state continues to grapple with rising rents and difficulty in maintaining an inventory of attainable housing. Democratic opponent Charlie Crist has hammered DeSantis for rising prices on his watch.

But notably, the Governor has regularly included full funding for the Sadowski affordable housing trust in his proposed budgets, often at odds with Republican leadership in the Legislature.

The organization also praised Patronis as the Republican seeks a second full term in his position on the Florida Cabinet.

“CFO Patronis knows just how critical of a role the real estate industry plays in the health of Florida’s economy and he’s not afraid to take action to ensure that connection remains strong,” Grant said.

“Most recently, he pushed for COVID-19 liability protections to help safeguard our members and their businesses, advocated for new homeownership programs for front-line workers struggling to buy a home, and he is working to find solutions to the state’s property insurance crisis.”

The organization already endorsed Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election and Republican Wilton Simpson, Florida Senate President, for the open Agriculture Commissioner post.

While the statewide office endorsements from the group have all gone to Republicans, a list of legislative endorsements by the political committee has included Democrats and Republicans.