In new ad, Charlie Crist wants ‘fed up’ voters to punish Ron DeSantis for high gas, food costs

As Republicans count on voters punishing Democrats this fall, Charlie Crist says there’s a place Florida voters can direct their anger. A new ad suggests they hold GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to account.

“Fed Up,” a new statewide ad from the Democratic nominee, lays into the incumbent administration for gas and food price hikes. Most of all, it attacks DeSantis for waging culture wars instead of solving problems.

“If you’re fed up every time you fill up, or ticked off every time you pick up groceries,” Crist says, “well maybe it’s time you had a Governor focused on you.”

That’s not what Floridians have now, Crist say. They have a Governor “dividing Florida.”

The ad hits through a series of controversial actions by the Governor. Crist accuses him of “bullying school children” as footage plays of an infamous press conference where DeSantis scolded teenagers for wearing N-95 masks.

It then seizes on a major controversy Democrats hope energized their own base: abortion.

Crist in the ad criticizes DeSantis for “passing an abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest.”

That’s a reference to a Florida law signed by DeSantis this year that prohibits abortions 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The law passed shortly before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Crist said, the Governor has done “nothing to lower costs for year.”

The 30-second spot quickly pivots to Crist’s own plan for Florida. He promises to veto “any bill that threatens a woman’s right to choose.”

He also said he will force property insurance companies to lower rates, an issue where DeSantis took criticism for failing to address before calling lawmakers back to a Special Session this year.

Crist also promised to “cut the gas tax.” While DeSantis did sign an October gas tax holiday, he hasn’t touched the permanent rate.

“DeSantis won’t do it,” Crist said of the tax, “but I will.”

Crist’s campaign said the ad will run in major media markets across Florida.