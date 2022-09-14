September 14, 2022
In new ad, Charlie Crist wants ‘fed up’ voters to punish Ron DeSantis for high gas, food costs
Charlie Crist at gas pump. Screenshot via 'Fed Up.'

Jacob Ogles
September 14, 2022

Crist ad
In a new ad, the Democrat accuses the incumbent of favoring divisive policies over helping Floridians.

As Republicans count on voters punishing Democrats this fall, Charlie Crist says there’s a place Florida voters can direct their anger. A new ad suggests they hold GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to account.

“Fed Up,” a new statewide ad from the Democratic nominee, lays into the incumbent administration for gas and food price hikes. Most of all, it attacks DeSantis for waging culture wars instead of solving problems.

“If you’re fed up every time you fill up, or ticked off every time you pick up groceries,” Crist says, “well maybe it’s time you had a Governor focused on you.”

That’s not what Floridians have now, Crist say. They have a Governor “dividing Florida.”

The ad hits through a series of controversial actions by the Governor. Crist accuses him of “bullying school children” as footage plays of an infamous press conference where DeSantis scolded teenagers for wearing N-95 masks.

It then seizes on a major controversy Democrats hope energized their own base: abortion.

Crist in the ad criticizes DeSantis for “passing an abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest.”

That’s a reference to a Florida law signed by DeSantis this year that prohibits abortions 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The law passed shortly before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Crist said, the Governor has done “nothing to lower costs for year.”

The 30-second spot quickly pivots to Crist’s own plan for Florida. He promises to veto “any bill that threatens a woman’s right to choose.”

He also said he will force property insurance companies to lower rates, an issue where DeSantis took criticism for failing to address before calling lawmakers back to a Special Session this year.

Crist also promised to “cut the gas tax.” While DeSantis did sign an October gas tax holiday, he hasn’t touched the permanent rate.

“DeSantis won’t do it,” Crist said of the tax, “but I will.”

Crist’s campaign said the ad will run in major media markets across Florida.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

5 comments

  • Tom

    September 14, 2022 at 6:46 am

    More lies, more diversions, more distractions and the ridiculous blame the Gov for everything.

    Factcheck will denounce these lies. People know that food costs are not a state cost. Gas tax was cut and is being applied, just more lies from Chameleon crisp. Taxes on sales and products have been cut for products.

    This is the burned omelette add rolled out by a desperate buffoon candidate, so 90’s. Chameleon is an embarrassment, that lies regularly.

    Get rid of this lying chameleon once and for all.

    Reply

    • Charlie Crist

      September 14, 2022 at 7:32 am

      👆Vote for me. Just this idiot right here, this asshole, is enough to cast your vote for me. We can’t have people this stupid running the country. They need medication and inpatient psychiatric treatment but cannot afford it. I’ll change that.

      Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    September 14, 2022 at 7:19 am

    Spin, Spin, Spin you Democrats. The Biden administration, the worst since the Jimmy Carter era, owns this. The three stoogies Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer were celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act as historical high inflation numbers were announced. A total clown show

    Reply

    • Pastor Sandell

      September 14, 2022 at 7:33 am

      Trump maladministration was the worst in human history. Real clown show. Biden is the result. You idiots caused all of this. You gonna burn in hell.🔥

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        September 14, 2022 at 7:42 am

        Really? Low inflation. Very healthy 401k / stock market. No Ukraine invasion. Southern Border under control. Strong job market. You are going to get dizzy with all of your spin.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

