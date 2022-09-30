September 30, 2022
Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian

Jacob Ogles
September 30, 2022

trulieve 10.30.18
Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state.

Florida’s largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business’ supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian..

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company during the storm. A number of storefront dispensaries remain impacted by the storm.

“Good morning! 88 Trulieve Florida stores will open this morning regular business hours,” she tweeted early Friday. “The remaining will open as we get power and/or cell service and it is safe in the area to do so. Zero impact to grows or processing. We have an amazing team!”

She closed her tweet with the hashtag #ByeIan, reflecting the sentiment of many a Floridian as the massive storm moves out to sea.

As of a 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, there are no longer any tropical storm warnings in the state, though Florida’s Atlantic Coast north of the Flagler-Volusia county line remains under storm surge warning.

There are 124 Trulieve dispensaries in the state, of which 59 have operating hours impacted in some way — either closed or limiting hours — according to the company website. But 21 that were closed are now fully open as of 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

The company has postponed a launch event for its new Khalifa Kush Florida product until Oct. 8.

Florida’s vertical integration regulations require medical cannabis companies be responsible for both cultivating and distributing products. But Rivers’ social media post indicates it’s only the storefront side of business that has been disrupted by the hurricane.

The storm made landfall in Lee County near Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, crossed the state and went back out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

That leaves a large swath of the state that felt some impact from the storm.

The majority of Trulieve dispensaries are concentrated in Southwest Florida, Central Florida and the Space Coast. In hard-hit areas like Lee and Charlotte counties, no reopening details have been announced for any locations.

But through most of the state business is unaffected, and as power and utilities are restored, the company is rapidly announcing reopenings.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

