Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Suncoast Credit Union has announced that it will donate $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The company, which is Florida’s largest credit union, is donating $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 to the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools.

“We believe we have a moral obligation to help others when we are able to do so,” said Kevin Johnson, President & CEO, Suncoast Credit Union, in a written statement. “The impact of Hurricane Ian is tragic. Our only goal for these funds is to help those with the greatest of needs in order to rebuild communities impacted by Ian. We believe that by working together, we can all do our part to assist struggling Floridians persevere through these times.”

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for volunteers and donations for natural disasters. The donation will be disbursed to help provide funding and resources to over 85 organizations for Emergency Management purposes, going to those with the greatest need.

The Lee County School District is planning on using the donation to ensure students and teachers’ basic needs are met, according to a news release. Funds will cover immediate needs, including clothing, hygiene products, bedding and transportation assistance.

Schools in Lee County were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The district has yet to reopen schools, and has no date in sight for when it will start again. At least three schools in the district are expected to close down permanently due to damage caused by the storm, including flood waters that have risen above the roofs of the buildings.

On Wednesday, Florida legislators announced a $360 million emergency fund package to help pay for the rapidly escalating cost to respond to Hurricane Ian, the deadly storm that ripped into the state a week ago.

A week after Hurricane Ian ripped across Florida, the state Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) report shows 72 confirmed hurricane-related deaths, nearly 64% of which occurred in Lee County, where the deadly storm first came ashore.

Some media outlets have come up with a higher tally based on reports from individual counties, but those deaths have not yet been officially confirmed by the state.