Last Call for 10.25.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Criminals who entered the country illegally must be deported, Attorney General Ashley Moody is telling the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a brief backing Texas in the Lone Star State’s case against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, the Republican Attorney General says Congress, not the President, establishes immigration policy. However, Moody says that if criminals are convicted and they are in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security is not detaining or deporting the individuals upon their release, as mandated by federal law.

“Biden’s refusal to enforce federal immigration laws passed by Congress is jeopardizing public safety, and as Attorney General, I will continue to fight in court to force this administration to do its job and protect the American people,” Moody said in a news release.

According to the brief, filed Tuesday, Florida spends more than $130 million a year incarcerating roughly 7,000 criminal illegal immigrants. However, DHS has directed immigration officials against following the statute.

“As a result, DHS has authorized immigration officials to violate their duty to arrest criminal aliens when Florida releases them from state custody, which forces Florida to expend resources on supervised release and policing recidivism for criminal aliens who should be in federal custody and removed from the United States,” according to Moody’s brief.

Previously, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas vacated DHS’ directive not to detain or deport certain individuals.

It’s not the first legal case on immigration Florida has gotten involved in under the leadership of Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Moody joined other Republican Attorneys General in the effort to keep Title 42 in place, among other court battles.

“Together, we have known Charlie (Crist) in virtually all phases of his career and public life … We unanimously endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.”

— 36 former Crist colleagues and staffers.

