The second day of the Forum focused on insurance, infrastructure, and emerging industries that could help the Sunshine State diversify its economy and build a powerhouse workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

With the property insurance market in free fall, the Florida Chamber used the Forum to announce it has formed a new group made up of member companies’ risk managers, litigation directors and general counsels. This “Council of General Counsels” will strategize on ways to improve the state’s civil justice system, particularly on strategies to curb litigation.

Infrastructure’s time in the spotlight focused on how improvements to Florida’s ports, roadways, and the expansion of private commuter rail are helping the state prepare for millions of new residents and visitors, as well as position itself to become a major player in logistics.

Attendees also heard about the state’s promising future in manufacturing and the private space exploration industry, both of which could add tens of billions to Florida’s GDP in the coming years — according to a couple of aerospace execs, Florida is already on the path to be a “ground node” in what is expected to be a $1 trillion global industry.

Capping the Future of Florida Forum was a message putting all the pieces together on how businesses of all kinds can come together to shape the state’s future through education, politics, workforce development and more.

The University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab conducts a lot of polls, but it’s not known for accuracy.

How bad is it? Well, just two months ago its final poll of the Democratic Primary for Governor showed Nikki Fried leading Charlie Crist, 47%-43% — so, only about 30 points off, or about as accurate as asking anyone decently familiar with the race and then chucking everything they say into the garbage.

That said, their latest General Election poll puts Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Crist by 14 points, 55%-41%. That’s a large spread, but it’s not impossible. Really, a double-digit DeSantis victory seems more likely by the day.

Things are not looking much better for Val Demings, who is trailing Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio by 11 points. Most other pollsters concur that Rubio’s lead is growing — maybe not to double digits, but still a comfortable win for the incumbent isn’t a sucker bet.

But if the numbers are coming from UNF-PORL, well, then it’s either like your out-of-touch uncle buying Bitcoin or GameStop stock two weeks before they go bust, or Crist and Demings are walking into the biggest electoral bloodbath Florida has seen in decades.

Of course, UNF-PORL could be on point. Stranger things have happened.

The Florida Association of Community Health Centers has selected Jonathan Chapman as its next president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

In his new role, Chapman will work to further FACHC’s mission of safeguarding the stability of the state’s Community Health Centers and ensuring equitable access to primary care for all Floridians.

Chapman has worked to boost primary care access for 20 years, and most recently worked as the Chief Project Officer for Capital Link, a nonprofit organization that works with health centers and primary care associations.

“I am extremely pleased with the direction the Board of Directors has taken, bringing in Jonathan as FACHC’s new President and CEO,” said Andrew Behrman, FACHC’s exiting President and CEO. “Jonathan’s energy and talent are a great fit for the association, and I know he will be a fantastic leader.”

Alzheimer’s Service Coordinators meet in D.C. — This week, the Alzheimer’s Association kicks off the first-ever Dementia Services Coordinator Conference in Washington. This inaugural event brings together state agency officials from 26 states and the District of Columbia to collaborate, share their experiences and discuss solutions to help the 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their families. Florida’s Dementia Director Cari Eyre is attending, along with Alzheimer’s Association Florida Chapters Vice President of Public Policy Alexander Anderson. The Dementia Director position is based in the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

📊 — Yep, there are fewer polls: Polling errors in 2016 and 2020 led many to question whether the time-honored surveys can be trusted, or if they should even be paid much attention. The result, as FiveThirtyEight notes in its Morning Distribution newsletter, has been fewer surveys and, of those, more conducted by partisan pollsters or sponsored by partisan organizations, which can skew results. Though polling snafus in recent years give a reason for some pause, polling still supplies useful data to gauge public sentiment and forecast elections.

🌎 — Can Dems survive the landing back to earth? Democrats were elevated in August and into early September by a surge in polling buoyed by deep frustration over the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade. But as is often the case, tensions calmed, and Americans now have a new concern: the economy. Polling has done an about-face, and Dems are plummeting back toward earth as they grapple with how to survive a rough landing. While trends are, at the moment, on the GOP’s side (as is history), Nate Cohn, in his “The Tilt” newsletter, posits that voters should expect just about anything come Election Day. Read more here.

🇨🇺 — Will the Latino vote continue to shift toward the GOP? There has been a lot of talk, and media coverage, this Midterm cycle about the importance of the Latino vote and trends suggesting it’s slipping further from Democrats and drawing closer to Republicans. A Washington Post analysis takes a deep dive into the voting bloc, known as one of several groups that serve as a decider in elections. In Florida, for example, big shifts were seen in three congressional districts, the 26th, 27th, and 28th, with more people voting for Donald Trump from the 2016 to 2020 elections. Similar trends are clear in Hispanic-heavy districts in Texas and California. The piece looks at what’s fueling the trend, whether it might continue and what it means for outcomes this cycle. Dive in here.

📺 — Republicans and Democrats are flooding airwaves with competing stories: Democrats are unloading millions of dollars on ads lamenting GOP-led abortion restrictions while Republicans are spending big on ads threatening grave dangers related to inflation and increased taxes, which typically tie candidates to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And while Democrats have backed off the Trump attacks, they are plenty willing to attack GOP candidates’ characters. That’s the top-line takeaway from a sweeping political ad analysis in The Washington Post highlighting the two very different narratives dominating politics this cycle. Read more about the spending breakdown and strategy here.

—@Scott_Maxwell: The same moment viewed thru two different lenses: Crist says name-calling should be beneath a Governor. RPOF not only embraces the name-calling but thinks Florida voters will too, turning it into a meme. And based on Trump winning Fla the last *2* cycles, they may well be right.

—@NewsGuyGreg: The data is glaring. 2022 General v. 2018 General FL Republicans have 595K MORE voters FL Democrats have just 26K more. 443K more NPA voters. HUGE GOP gains and DEM losses. But elections are all about TURN OUT.

—@DaveTrotter101: Nowcast model updated. GOP takes a chunk, but Democrats still in the lead. That being said, Democrats are in BIG TROUBLE in Orange and Duval counties. Major underperformance. That might not hurt in local races in Orange but will statewide and locally in Duval!

NEW @CookPolitical: 10 House rating changes this week, including four Dem incumbents from Lean D to Toss Up and two – #AKAL Mary Peltola (D) and #KS03 Sharice Davids (D) – from Toss Up to Lean D.

—@LarrySabato: SHORT BRIEF ON POLLING: It’s the poll flood season. Here’s all polls can really do. They can tell you when a contest IS close (candidates are within a few points of each other in the average), and they can tell you when a contest ISN’T close (one candidate leads well outside MOE)

Thank you to our FL legislators who attended today's #NewCollegeChallenge launch. Here's to envisioning a resilient future for our students and communities together! @isayray @FionaForFlorida @JimBoydFL @JoeGruters

“Charlie Crist got what he wanted in sloppy Governor’s debate. But so did Ron DeSantis.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — In some ways, both men running for Governor of Florida got what they wanted out of their one and only debate Monday night. We also saw the downside of an important race featuring just one debate and a sloppy one at that. Crist was able to spotlight DeSantis’ refusal to answer basic questions, like whether he would commit to serving as Governor for four years and what added restrictions he wants to place on abortion. DeSantis largely achieved his goals as well.

“Questions missing from the DeSantis-Charlie Crist debate” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s candidates for Governor, Itchy and Scratchy, debated on stage in Fort Pierce Monday, in an event that had denizens of the state muttering, “Oh, is that on?” before turning to a repeat of “Bones.” Don’t get me wrong. Debates are essential opportunities for candidates to hash out issues in front of voters. But tell me. Have debates gotten more painful to watch? Candidates, first of all, how dare you? Interpret this question how you will. Candidates. Tell the truth. Candidates, is it still OK to punch Nazis? Because I’m really starting to wonder. Candidates, what can be done about this persistent feeling of despair? It’s like … I want to sleep all the time, but I’m not tired?

“Crist challenges DeSantis to more debates” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — Crist, buoyed by what supporters saw as a strong debate performance against DeSantis, is now calling upon the Governor to agree to two more of the contests. In a written statement, Crist noted that he had originally challenged DeSantis to three meetings, but that DeSantis had agreed to just one, which was broadcast Monday evening by WPEC, owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group. “With the unanswered questions from Ron DeSantis piling up, it’s time for DeSantis to face Floridians with honest answers,” the statement reads.

“Donald Trump allies take note of DeSantis non-commitment to serve a full second term” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — Trump’s allies in South Florida took notice of DeSantis’ noncommittal non-response to whether he will serve a complete second term as Florida Governor if he wins his Nov. 8 re-election bid. The viral exchange between DeSantis and Democratic challenger Crist came about 17 minutes into the one-hour debate in Fort Pierce on Monday. Trump confidant Roger Stone said it is DeSantis’ “prerogative” to decide whether he seeks the Republican nomination in 2024. But Stone said he would “urge” DeSantis to “remember that he owes his nomination and election (as Governor in 2018) to Trump who endorsed him in the Primary and then dragged him across the finish line in the General Election.”

“If DeSantis wins and runs for President, would he have to resign? There are options.” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — It was the debate question DeSantis squarely avoided: “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the State of Florida and say to them, if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor?’’ Crist asked. “Yes or no, Ron?” After a long pause, DeSantis turned to his notes and quipped: “The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.” The response during the only debate in Florida’s race for Governor was not an answer, but the issue raises questions of its own.

“Crist raises $200K off ‘game-changing’ debate performance” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Crist, Florida’s Democratic nominee for Governor, says a strong debate performance has already produced material gains for his campaign. Crist’s campaign announced it raised $200,000 from almost 7,000 donors; a sign supporters view as a revitalization of his bid while the candidate remains down in the polls. “Charlie Crist delivered a game-changing debate performance,” said Crist campaign manager Sydney Throop.

“Former Crist staffers, colleagues endorse DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Colleagues and staffers for Crist from his time as a Republican Governor are collectively encouraging voters to vote against Crist this cycle. A collection of Republic figures are signing an open letter unanimously endorsing DeSantis for re-election. Officials on the letter include Crist’s former Chief of Staff, George LeMieux, who Crist appointed to the U.S. Senate. Also on the list is Jeff Kottcamp, Crist’s former Lieutenant Governor. “We are well-qualified to endorse in the Florida Governor’s race because we have significant experience in public service to the state of Florida. The choice this November could not be more clear: we unanimously endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.”

Congressional Hispanic leaders endorse Crist — Crist’s campaign is touting new endorsements from a group of key Congressional Hispanic leaders, including U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas; Ruben Gallego of Arizona; Norma Torres and Tony Cardenas of California; Ritchie Torres of New York and former Congressman Luis Gutierrez. “With his heartless Venezuelan migrant stunt, Gov. DeSantis has shown exactly the kind of leader he is — and Floridians, especially Hispanic Floridians, deserve better,” Castro says. “It’s disgraceful that Gov. DeSantis is planning additional flights while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. Every human deserves to be treated with respect and kindness and there’s only one candidate in the Florida Governor’s race that understands that, and that’s Charlie Crist.”

“Politics not mentioned in Hialeah police report after Marco Rubio says GOP canvasser attacked” via Bianca Padró Ocasio, Michelle Marchante, Charles Rabin and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — A man was arrested Sunday night in a vicious attack on a Republican campaign worker in Hialeah, an incident publicized online by U.S. Sen. Rubio, who said it was politically motivated. Though the victim appeared to be wearing a bloodied T-shirt with Rubio’s name, the Senator’s representatives would not say where Rubio received his information. And the suspect’s arrest report makes no reference to his political leanings nor suggests that the victim was attacked because of his beliefs. The man arrested for the attack was Javier Jesus Lopez. He’s accused of aggravated battery and causing great bodily harm, a second-degree felony.

“Florida Resiliency and Fair Elections Network kick off tour along I-4 corridor” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A bipartisan coalition of local leaders and former legislators will be crossing the Interstate 4 corridor ahead of the November General Election in hopes of restoring voter confidence and building community resiliency to resist political conflict. The Florida Resiliency and Fair Elections Network will start off its “Voter Confidence Tour” in Pinellas County on Tuesday. The network will be visiting six county Supervisors of Elections Offices, bringing community members together to view their election process firsthand to increase confidence in Florida’s election system. Former Reps. Kurt Kelly, an Ocala Republican, and Jennifer Webb, a Gulfport Democrat, coordinated the tour with support from The Carter Center.

“With ads, imagery and words, Republicans inject race into campaigns” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — As Republicans seize on crime as one of their leading issues in the final weeks of the Midterm Elections, they have deployed a series of attack lines, terms and imagery that have injected race into contests across the country. In states as disparate as Wisconsin and New Mexico, ads have labeled a Black candidate as “different” and “dangerous” and darkened a White man’s hands as they portrayed him as a criminal. Nowhere have these tactics risen to overtake the debate in a major campaign, but a survey of competitive contests, particularly those involving Black candidates, shows they are so widespread as to have become an important weapon in the 2022 Republican arsenal.

A panel of conservative foreign policy experts will share the stage in Tampa this weekend and will bring Republican congressional candidates in two competitive Florida races on stage as part of the discussion.

POLARIS National Security founder Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, organized the event, which will take place on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Anna Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee, Republican nominees respectively in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts, will share the stage alongside House Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks, former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

But Ortagus, who will moderate, said the event should not be considered a campaign rally. Rather, it will be an academic discussion of challenges facing the United States around the globe. That said, expect a pointed assessment of geopolitics in the two years since Biden took office.

“I know many of us look at what is happening around the world and see a period of failed American leadership that has led to chaos in Europe and could potentially lead to chaos in Asia as well,” she said.

Ortagus pointed to recent assessments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China may engage into military aggression against Taiwan much sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine appears on the verge of becoming nuclear.

“As you and I are talking, we are literally looking at and facing the possibility of nuclear weapons being used in Europe,” Ortagus said. “We know we have been in a period of geostrategic competition, or more accurately a great power competition, between the U.S., Russia and China.”

This event will touch on the fentanyl pipeline out of China, negotiations around a nuclear treaty with Iran, the recent woman uprising in the same theocratic nation, Israeli security, and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. With a stop in Florida, Ortagus said the topics of relations with Cuba and Venezuela will also be on the socket.

The Saturday event marks the fifth and final stop for the “America the Great” tour. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Ortagus, an Auburndale native who graduated from Regent High School in 2000. Her first political job was working for former U.S. Rep. Adam Putnam, a Polk County Republican, during his 2004 campaign. She also interned with News Channel 8.

Ortagus’ organization has held similar events with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd, all Republicans engaged in front-line contests themselves. Still, Ortagus may be presenting a point of view but invites guests from all political leanings.

“It’s academic in nature, and it speaks really well to the importance that we have done this with high-profile candidates in the country, who take time out of busy schedules to sit down and talk national security for an hour.”

Carlos Giménez puts $28K into broadcast ads — Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez booked $27,600 in ad time for his re-election campaign in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the flight will place his ads on broadcast in the Miami media market from Thursday through Monday. The TV buy comes shortly after the first-term Congressman rolled out a new ad where he uses the board game Monopoly to criticize the economic policies of the Biden administration. Giménez will face Democrat Robert Asencio in the General Election for the South Florida seat.

RPOF beams ads to satellite subscribers with $334K buy — The Republican Party of Florida shelled out $333,574 for ads supporting DeSantis’, Ashley Moody’s and Jimmy Patronis’ re-election campaigns. According to AdImpact, the buy will beam ads supporting the candidates to satellite TV customers throughout Florida. The flight begins today and runs through Tuesday. The satellite ads follow several other buys made by RPOF in the lead-up to the General Election. In the past week, the 3PAC supporting the Governor and Cabinet Republicans has booked $240,830 in broadcast ads and $85,900 in radio ads.

“Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a stream of community endorsements the Democrat from Tallahassee has trickled out in recent weeks. Since completing his medical training in 1986, Brickler has served as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and as Chief of Medical Staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He is also a member of the clinical faculty of the FSU College of Medicine.

“House Democrats make push for Central Florida swing seats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With early voting underway in Central Florida, House Democrats are making a public push to get out the vote. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Democratic Leader-designate, held a press event outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections alongside incumbents and Democratic candidates alike. She said it will be critical when the General Election wraps up in two weeks that the Democratic caucus be at least at the same size that exists today. “Our focus has remained the same. We are really pushing to maintain the margins that we have in the Florida House right now,” the Tampa Democrat said. “We have 42 Democrats to 78 Republicans.”

“False claims on Twitter surface in House District 64 race” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Maura Cruz last week retweeted on her personal Twitter account a meme calling Biden a “pedophile.” She also posted a photo of him saying that “records had revealed that Biden had $5.2 million in unexplained income.” While both accusations are baseless, they have spread on social media platforms, potentially influencing political views ahead of the upcoming November election. Cruz is challenging Rep. Susan Valdes to represent Florida’s 64th House District. The newly drawn district includes large Hispanic communities around West Tampa, Town ‘N Country and Egypt Lake.

“Fiona McFarland takes closing message to Sarasota airwaves” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — McFarland is taking to the airwaves with a closing message about achievements in her first House term. A 30-second spot promoting the Sarasota Republican started airing on Tuesday on broadcast and cable TV and can also be viewed online. “Fiona McFarland delivers for us,” a narrator states. “Now let’s deliver for her on Nov. 8.” That’s the day the election will be decided for House District 73, where McFarland faces Democratic challenger Derek Reich.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis awards $9 million to strengthen workforce education” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis announced $9 million is awarded to strengthen workforce education at a news conference in Avon Park on Tuesday. “We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of critical areas of our workforce,” DeSantis said. $9 million will go to 3 State colleges to strengthen K-12 and college workforce education programs through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program, DeSantis said. South Florida State College will receive $2.8 million. Daytona State College will also receive $2.8 million and $3.4 million will go to St. Petersburg State College.

“Florida judge orders DeSantis to hand over migrant flights records” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — A Florida judge on Tuesday found that DeSantis’ office is not following the state’s public records law and ordered the administration to turn over records connected to the migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard within the next 20 days. Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh rebuffed arguments from the Governor’s lawyers that they should be allowed to wait until Dec. 1 to hand over records, including phone and text logs belonging to James Uthmeier, the Governor’s Chief of Staff who engaged in the operation to fly nearly 50 mostly-Venezuelan migrants to the vacation island.

“Fentanyl fears make 2022 the ‘scariest Halloween’ for Ashley Moody” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Moody issued stern warnings about adulterated candies ahead of Halloween, bringing that argument to the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office. Fentanyl “is now being manufactured to look like candy,” a choice made to “attract children,” she argued. “It comes in rainbow colors. It can take all shapes or sizes. We’re seeing it in pill form. We know that it’s being transported in candy packaging: Skittles, Sweet Tarts, Whoppers, Reese’s.” “Now, is the likelihood that a child’s going to have fentanyl in their trick-or-treat bag as likely as a child that goes to a party and takes something unwittingly? It’s probably a lower probability that it’s going to be in a trick-or-treat bag,” she conceded.

“Florida fourth and eighth graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida students have scored the highest national ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth and eighth grade students’ scores declined in three out of four achievement measures, that’s definitely grading on a lower curve. Not one state increased student scores coming out of the pandemic; overall, the results showed the “largest ever” drop in national math scores. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the overall results “appalling and unacceptable.”

Not sure what the issue is — “Chair of Florida’s gambling board turned to gaming lobbyist for job recommendation” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — The Chair of the Florida Gaming Control Commission has only been on the job for six months but he has his sights on a new career as a judge on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach. John MacIver, appointed by DeSantis to Chair the new five-member Commission to regulate gambling in Florida, is one of 14 lawyers whose names were sent to the Governor last week to choose from as he fills four vacancies on the state appellate court. MacIver’s application included recommendations from 10 people, one of whom stands out: Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee lobbyist close to the Governor who is also one of the state’s top gambling lobbyists.

“Florida Disaster Fund surpasses $50 million” via Lydia Nusbaum of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis celebrated the Florida Disaster Fund raising more than $50 million to help Hurricane Ian victims Tuesday. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. The Governor has held several news conferences announcing the different ways the administration would help disperse the money. For example, $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will be distributed to teachers who were affected by Hurricane Ian. The Governor said the donations will help each district’s teachers who are displaced or have other needs including home repair and transportation.

“Lee County Schools continues to recover, here’s what we know.” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — Since Hurricane Ian all but five schools in the Lee County School District have reopened and resumed classes for students. But there are still challenges facing the district, its staff, and students. Not all students and staff have been able to return. Some left the district altogether. On Wednesday, the School Board will discuss the cost of damages and repair. But until then, here’s what we know about how the Lee County School District is doing. Five schools have yet to reopen.

“Collier Commissioners frustrated over lack of temporary housing for Ian victims” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Frustration is growing in Collier County about how long it’s taking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide trailers for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian. After hearing an update on Ian recovery at a County Commission meeting Tuesday, Chair Bill McDaniel expressed disappointment that it didn’t include any news of a “housing mission” by the federal agency. In answer, Dan Summers, the county’s emergency services director, explained the many challenges FEMA faces in providing temporary housing and how it must justify the need. He said FEMA remains “very guarded” about its plans for many reasons. McDaniel responded that the “public is about done hearing that.”

“Homeowners must disclose flood-damage when selling” via Morgan Simpson of the Venice Gondolier — With many homes flooded in the area following Hurricane Ian, homeowners looking to sell their homes impacted by floodwaters must disclose it. “I always believe full disclosure is important,” said Jo-Anne Sckowska, president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors. A Florida law, which was decided in Johnson v. Davis in 1985, requires a seller of a house to disclose to the buyer all known facts that affect the value of a property being sold and that are not readily observable or known by the buyer. According to Sharon Neuhofer, the president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc., there is a form a seller can fill out on disclosure.

“Homebuyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian” via Robyn A. Friedman of The Wall Street Journal — Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real estate agents in Naples and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State or hoping to pick up distressed properties. “It’s pretty much business as usual,” said Kelly Baldwin, an agent for Coldwell Banker in Longboat Key.

“Collier’s tourism industry is bouncing back from Hurricane Ian, Lee’s will take more time” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier County’s tourism industry is showing resilience in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From hotels and resorts to campgrounds, nearly 65% of the county’s rental properties for visitors are open for business, just weeks after the powerful storm hit. That’s according to Paul Beirnes, the county’s tourism director. At a Tourist Development Council meeting Monday, he shared that 74 of 115 properties are operational, with many others expected to reopen over the next 45 days — some within a few weeks. He acknowledged the recovery is much better in Collier than in Lee, which took a direct hit from the near-Category 5 storm, which caused mass destruction with a record storm surge.

“Honey bees hit hard by powerful winds, storm surge and rain during Hurricane Ian” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — This summer has been the toughest in decades on Southwest Florida beekeepers, who were hit hard last month by powerful Hurricane Ian. Ian came at a particularly bad time because beekeepers and honey producers here rely on the late summer/early fall Brazilian pepper bloom. Now many of those Brazilian pepper trees are flowerless, which means the bees have little food on the landscape. “This is the worst year in 64 years we’ve had,” said Rene Pratt, whose family owns the Harold P. Curtis Company in Labelle. “We’re already short on bees because the bees are in bad shape already. So, there’s not enough bees to pollinate these fruit crops.”

“FRLA sets up fund for restaurants, hotels battered by Hurricane Ian” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Restaurant and hotel operators whose businesses were affected by Hurricane Ian can seek help from a new relief fund set up by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Florida is known across the globe for our unparalleled hospitality and our world-class dining and lodging establishments,” FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover said in a released statement. The fund will provide $10,000 to recipients through the FRLA’s Educational Foundation.

“Tolls resume on Alligator Alley and others nearly one month after Hurricane Ian suspension” via Hannah Morse of the Palm Beach Post — Tolls on Alligator Alley and two other roadways were reinstated Tuesday, almost one month after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation announced that tolls had also resumed at the Pinellas Bayway and the Sunshine Skyway as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. With these reinstatements, all storm-related toll collection suspensions have ended. The state transportation department had suspended tolls on roadways across Florida on Sept. 26 to help with evacuation efforts, two days before the Category 4 storm made landfall at Cayo Costa. Most Florida roadways — those under the purview of Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the Central Florida Expressway Authority as well as the Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough County — resumed toll collection on Oct. 15.

“Joe Biden wary of U.S. troops for Haiti aid mission as crisis worsens” via Josh Wingrove and Iain Marlow of Bloomberg — Biden is weighing a joint effort with neighboring countries to aid Haiti, as rapidly deteriorating safety and health conditions stoke fears that intervention in the Caribbean nation may be necessary to prevent collapse. The U.S. is searching for options, including potentially a mission led by another country, to quell the violence, confront armed gangs, address a spiraling humanitarian crisis and respond to a cholera outbreak, people familiar with the deliberations said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Lawmakers, advocates eye year-end bills for housing credit” via Caitlin Reilly of Roll Call — Despite bipartisan support for the low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, its expansion in a year-end bill may come down to cost and negotiations around bigger partisan priorities, including the child tax credit, and research and development incentives. Supporters see the year-end tax and appropriations bills as the last, best chance to act on housing in this Congress and warn there may be fewer opportunities if Republicans retake the House after the November midterms. House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal said he would like to see the program included in a year-end tax extenders package. The LIHTC, unlike many items in the package, isn’t expiring. The issue is whether a temporary increase in the credit, already expired, can be extended or further expanded.

“House Democrats retract Ukraine letter after backlash” via Lindsay Wise of The Wall Street Journal — A group of 30 House Democrats retracted a letter they had sent to Biden urging him to seek direct talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, following backlash within the Democratic Party and disavowals from some signatories. The reversal underscored the sensitivity of the issue on Capitol Hill, where Congress has approved more than $65 billion in aid for Kyiv since the Russian invasion, and Biden and party leaders have said that any peace talks or terms of a cease-fire should be driven by Ukraine’s government. The letter raised questions about whether progressive Democrats remained on board with current administration policy, and it came as some Republicans signaled they might pull back on Ukraine aid if they won the House majority in November.

“Has the Trump-DeSantis feud finally broken the surface?” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump and DeSantis cannot both be the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2024 Presidential Election. That’s not how it works. Should both seek that role, as seems likely, they will necessarily at some point have to abandon the vibe that they’ve adopted since Trump left office. This is particularly true of DeSantis. He continues to trail Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup. He’ll need to try to eat into Trump’s advantage. In other words, he’ll need to make a case to Republican voters not only for himself but against Trump.

“Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks” via Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hicks, a longtime aide to Trump. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. The longtime Trump communications aide was still working there at the time but left the White House in the days afterward.

“Trump eyes longtime Virginia operative for senior 2024 campaign role” via Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Trump and his team are eyeing a longtime Virginia operative to take on a senior role in his next presidential campaign, which could be announced shortly after the midterms. No decisions have been made on the exact role that Chris LaCivita would take in Trump’s campaign, though discussions have included a possible role as Campaign Manager or senior adviser. LaCivita is a longtime Republican political consultant who helped lead the Swift Vets and POWs for Truth campaign against John F. Kerry in 2004 and who is now directing a super PAC tied to Trump.

“‘Trump Force One’ spotted at PBIA as ex-President to host golf tournament at Doral club” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — “Trump Force One” is back at Palm Beach International Airport. Trump’s iconic 757 was parked Tuesday on the tarmac by Atlantic Aviation off Southern Boulevard on the south side of the airport. It is not clear when the plane returned to Palm Beach County, but Trump vowed in March that the refurbished and repainted aircraft would return to service by early Summer. That followed the circulation on social media of images of the aircraft in an apparent state of disrepair at a New York state airfield. The aircraft’s return to the skies coincides with a long-awaited and long-anticipated announcement by Trump on whether he will launch a 2024 comeback campaign for the White House.





“Two Haitian American leaders compete to replace Jean Monestime on Miami-Dade Commission” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The election to replace Miami-Dade County’s only Haitian American Commissioner has come down to a pair of veteran Haitian American leaders in District 2: one a two-term Mayor, the other a nonprofit director. Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami since 2019, faces Marleine Bastien, founder and director of the Family Action Network Movement, a social-services organization for low-income residents. One will replace term-limited Monestime in District 2. Monestime won the seat in 2010 as the first Haitian American on the Board and was elected to the powerful post of Commission Chair four years later. Bastien, 63, and Bien-Aime both, 57, see themselves as best positioned to turn around District 2’s hardships.

“Candidate for Doral Mayor skips ‘sham debate’ hosted by ‘fake outlet’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Debates are set to go down on this week between Doral governmental candidates, but at least one person vying for public office in the city isn’t participating. It’s not for fear of defending her ideas or facing her opponents in a public forum, she argued; it’s because the outlet hosting the event, media website Doral Voice, is overtly biased and owned and operated by a political ally of one of her opponents. “They have been really geared toward personal attacks on elected officials, their families, and a lot of people who work in City Hall,” said Doral Council member and former Vice Mayor Claudia Mariaca, who is running for Mayor.

“Cuban Americans in Miami prefer Trump to DeSantis, and other FIU Cuba poll takeaways” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — A majority of Cuban Americans in Miami Dade disapprove of Biden’s handling of key issues like the economy and Cuba policy and intend to overwhelmingly support Republican candidates in the Midterm Elections, according to a poll by Florida International University released on Tuesday. Just 30% of Cuban Americans living in the county support Biden, compared to the 42% who on average backed the President in national polls conducted in September. A strong majority (64%) of respondents to the FIU Cuba poll, a telephone survey of political attitudes in the Cuban American community that takes place every two years or so, also said they would back the re-election bids by DeSantis and Rubio.

“Social media, influencers are Cuban Americans’ main source of Cuba news, FIU poll finds” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Spanish-language social media and so-called influencers on YouTube and other platforms are rapidly becoming the chief source of news and information about Cuba among Cubans and Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County, displacing the old standbys of radio and television, Florida International University’s new Cuba poll has found. The poll, conducted regularly since 1991, focuses principally on parsing Cuban American views on U.S. policy toward Cuba and its Communist government, including subjects such as the long-running trade embargo.

“Citing parents’ rights, man sues Palm Beach County schools over LGBTQ flags in classroom” via Katherine Kokal of The Palm Beach Post — The parent of a seventh grade student has sued the Palm Beach County School Board, demanding two LGBTQ+ pride flags be removed from his son’s classroom and claiming the teacher was “proselytizing” to computer science students about homosexuality. Frank Deliu, a Wellington resident who was once suspended from practicing law for 15 months in New Zealand, said in the suit filed last week that he was forced to ask for his son to be removed from the class. His family is Orthodox Christian, and they believe homosexuality is a sin, he said. Deliu called the pride flags “offensive” and said they amounted to “brainwashing” of his son.

“After policy reversal, Palm Beach County deputies now armed with opioid antidote” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Over 2,000 Palm Beach County deputies are now carrying naloxone, a lifesaving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. They join the majority of Sheriff’s Offices across the state, including Broward, which began arming deputies with the medicine in 2017, to combat a deepening opioid crisis driven by the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had previously taken a stance against arming deputies with naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, despite years of calls from the community and local officials. At a budget meeting in July, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw reaffirmed that stance.

“Man accused of making false report of shootout at Fort Lauderdale airport” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A little after midnight Tuesday, a man called 911 to report an imminent shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Soon after, he was arrested. “I believe there’s going to be a big guns fight shootout at the airport,” the man had told the dispatcher, according to the arrest report. “Got a lot of guns out here. Call everybody.” When the dispatcher called him back to inquire about the shootout, the man said, “There’s about to be. There’s gonna be a lot of gunfire, call everybody. A lot of Haitians,” and then hung up. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Threat Management Unit detectives arrived at the airport, where they said they found no threat.

“Property values increase as Boca Raton approves new $614.9M budget” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — Spending for the city of Boca Raton will increase by 9% in the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, under the city’s approved budget of $614.9 million. The increase can be attributed to rises in the city’s fire assessment, sanitation and water and sewer fees, as well as new facilities and operations, such as the Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club and the Wildflower Silver Palm Park. The budget also includes $7.3 million in infrastructure improvements, such as citywide pavement resurfacing, FPL streetlight design, and off-site school roadway improvements. Compared to the previous fiscal year, the city has budgeted an increase of about $11 million, or 5.7%, for operating costs of its general fund.

“‘New technology comes at a price’: $500K federal grant to help PBSO pay for DNA tests in cold cases” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — Calling it a “good day” for law enforcement in Palm Beach County, local officials Thursday announced a $500,000 federal grant awarded to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to pay for DNA testing in cold cases. The U.S. Department of Justice approved the grant, along with another one for $150,000 that will be used for community policing, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, announced at a joint news conference with Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Maj. Talal Masri from the Sheriff’s Office. “Today, with this grant we are going to be able to better hold accountable those who commit the most heinous crimes of them all,” Aronberg said.

“St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy suspended six days in nonfatal shooting” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A deputy who nonfatally shot a man that investigators said appeared to be “experiencing a critical mental health episode” was suspended after it was determined she drew her firearm rather than her Taser, according to records released Monday and an official. Deputy Cortney Hoyt received a six-day unpaid suspension and will get remedial training following the Sept. 6 incident in which she saw a 30-year-old man standing on the outside guardrail of the North Causeway Bridge. A written statement issued Monday by Sheriff Ken Mascara marked the first time it was disclosed that Hoyt mistakenly drew her firearm, rather than her Taser electric shocking device.

“200 drones will put on a nighttime show in South Florida. Here’s when and where.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Maybe this time the show will go on. Pompano Beach’s long-anticipated drone show will take to the sky 7 p.m. Nov. 12 — months after it was rained out in a monstrous storm. Against the night sky, 200 drones will dance to music. Among the expected features: The fish in the city’s logo will jump out of a bubble and take a swim, and a catamaran sailboat will sail in the sky. The city’s show, a new modern-day variation to a fireworks display that can light up pictures, QR codes, or words, was supposed to take place in April, but it got rained out. Instead of the sky lit up by drones, it was filled with cracking lightning.

“Two weeks ahead of sales tax vote, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer rides, touts transit” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Dyer boarded an 11:23 a.m. northbound SunRail train Tuesday at Church Street and exited a stop later with a gaggle of reporters at the Lynx Central Station. After a visit to a transportation safety event, he boarded a circulator bus and was back at City Hall by noon. With fares waived, Dyer hoped potential riders would try out the service and other transit options and vote in two weeks to bolster the system with an influx of cash and expanded options. “I feel good about the chances of it passing, but you never feel comfortable,” said Dyer of a proposal to boost the sales tax one penny per dollar, with all new money going toward transportation.

“Orlando rent prices fall slightly, stabilizing near historic highs” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando rent prices fell in September, suggesting that the unprecedented growth of the past year is ending while housing advocates warn that prices are still too high for workers to comfortably afford. The median rent in metro Orlando dipped by 1.51% from August to September to $2,121 per month, the second month in a row to see a minor drop, according to the latest report from Rent.com. Those figures included rents in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Nationally, prices took a 2.5% dip, the first time since early 2021 that rents have declined month over month, according to Rent.

“The lobbyists trying to kill rent control in Orlando also refused to help members of the U.S. military” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Referred to as rent stabilization, the measure would cap annual rent increases at 9.8%. The cap would be in place for just one year. And landlords could exceed the cap if they can show that they need to charge a higher price. But that hasn’t stopped the apartment association from an advertising campaign warning of a parade of horrors that will surely follow if voters decide to stop some landlords from raising the rent by more than 10%. For one year. Just like they refused to allow a bit of help for military service members three years ago, the landlord lobby is dead-set against reining in the cost of rent for people living in Orlando — a tourism city whose economy cannot function without low-wage dishwashers and housekeepers and cashiers … who themselves cannot function without somewhere to live.

“Lawsuit over Jackie Siegel’s sexual harassment allegation settled before trial begins” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — 2022 has been a busy year for socialite Siegel. Her new reality show premiered on the discovery+ streaming service. Hurricane Ian damaged her still unfinished mega-mansion. One item off her calendar? A trial next month. Siegel was expected to be called as a witness in an Orlando federal civil trial involving allegations that she sexually harassed her ex-personal chef for years. The ex-chef, Jose Flores, and CFI Resorts Management settled their litigation weeks before the Orlando trial was scheduled to begin next month, according to federal court documents. Siegel was not sued individually in the case.

“It’s Malcolm Williams versus Dannette Henry in Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 5 race” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — One of the three Daytona Beach City Commission races on the ballot Nov. 8 is the contest for the Zone 5 post. Zone 5 encompasses the north-central section of the city from the area around Halifax Health Medical Center north to the Derbyshire neighborhood and LPGA Boulevard. The two candidates are incumbent Henry and challenger Williams. The winner will be sworn in on Nov. 23 and will have four years in office. Commissioners have an annual salary of $23,650, and the Mayor’s post comes with an annual salary of $41,059.

“In Volusia, District 3 Council candidates voice different views on development” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — As the General Election approaches, growth is one of the most hotly debated topics in Volusia County races ― and candidates disagree on how to approach the issue and even the facts. The same is true for the District 3 Volusia County Council race between incumbent Council member Danny Robins and challenger Ted Noftall. District 3 covers a large part of the county, including Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill and part of South Daytona, according to the county’s website. Robins has the lead in fundraising with $99,565 to Noftall’s $14,525, according to the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections website.

“SPPD discovers, busts violent nationwide drug ring” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — An investigation into local shootings uncovered a violent drug ring that brought semi-trucks full of narcotics worth millions of dollars into the area every week. Speaking at a news conference, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway relayed how several agencies joined forces to disrupt the crime syndicate. The investigation, started by the SPPD, included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa division; the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement; the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; the Pinellas and Pasco State Attorney’s Office; and the Clearwater and Tampa Police Departments.

“Tampa General launches hospital at-home program” via Michael Paluska of WFTS — When our world locked down in March 2020, many of our lives changed forever. Remote medicine is one area where things continue to make dramatic turns. Hospitals were at capacity, patients searched for beds, and the sick and dying were lined up in emergency rooms worldwide, waiting for care. It is hard to go back and relive those horrific first days. But the pandemic forced medical professionals to find ways to treat patients better. “And it’s a very innovative idea,” Dr. Pete Chang said. Chang is the medical director of the TGH At Home program and said this is a first-of-its-kind program in the Tampa Bay Area.

“Referendums, Commission seats await decision in Sarasota County” via Barb Richardson of Sun Newspapers — With mail-in ballots already being returned and early voting underway, Sarasota County residents will be weighing in on four referendum measures, while some will be choosing two new County Commissioners. Of huge importance to Commissioners and county administration are two questions regarding the county’s 1 cent infrastructure surtax. With the current tax due to expire Dec. 31, 2024, Commissioners decided to place a renewal of the tax for 30 years on the ballot this year, giving them a second chance to seek passage if it fails this year. With proceeds being shared with Sarasota County Schools, three cities and a town, by law, the tax can only be used for capital projects.

“County meetings canceled until after November election: 5 things to know in Manatee County” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County will cancel most upcoming meetings until after the November General Election in a move meant to cut short the terms of outgoing Commissioners. County Commissioners also approved zoning changes for a new multifamily housing project on University Parkway and took steps toward creating a “half dwelling unit” during Thursday’s land use meeting. Officials reminded residents of the looming deadline to apply for the county’s housing rehabilitation program, while longtime community leader Johnette Isham has retired from Realize Bradenton. At Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s motion, Commissioners canceled all upcoming meetings between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28.

“Manatee School Board District 2 runoff election: Harold Byrd Jr. v. Cindy Spray” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Of the three Manatee County School Board seats up for grabs in August’s Primary, only one seat and two candidates remain undetermined ahead of the Nov. 8 Election. The race for the District 2 seat, which encompasses an area roughly west of Interstate 75 and north State Road 64 ending near Palmetto, has candidates Byrd Jr. and Spray competing in a runoff from the Primary. Neither Byrd nor Spray achieved 50% of the vote in August, as Susan Agruso garnered 25.6% of the vote while Byrd and Spray saw about 36% and 39% respectively. Byrd has slightly outraised Spray in campaign contributions as of Oct. 24. He had $37,828.96 compared to Spray’s $26,365.

“All red-light cameras and their tickets are ending in Manatee County. Here’s why.” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Traffic citations will no longer be issued by red-light cameras in Manatee County after local leaders decided to let the contract expire. The Manatee Board of County Commissioners voted in December to put a pause on certain traffic violations captured by the cameras. In May, the board agreed not to renew the program with Conduent, the third-party vendor that ran the cameras. According to a Tuesday morning news release, county officials allowed the contract to expire on Oct. 15, and traffic violations are no longer being processed through that system. The county’s red-light cameras were first installed in 2012. The city of Bradenton ended its red-light camera program in 2016.

“‘They have a right to develop it’: Collier board backs 2,000-home village in rural area” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Plans for another new rural village in Collier County are quietly moving forward. Last week, the county’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend in favor of the project, known as Brightshore. County Commissioners will make the final decision. Brightshore could have as many as 2,000 residences, with up to 120,000 square feet of commercial uses in its village center to serve them. The proposed development includes a 2.75-acre linear park on its outer edges with a 12-foot-wide pathway that would be open to all — and connect to two existing trailheads. The public park would have restrooms, parking and fitness stations.

“North Port to revisit decision on city limits; no new evidence will be considered” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The North Port City Commission will reopen deliberations on its April 29, 2021, denial of a citizen’s petition to separate from the city in a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will bring the city into compliance with a ruling by 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll, but only after another adverse ruling, this time by the 2nd District Court of Appeals. North Port spokesperson Jason Bartolone stressed in an email that the session is not a reopening of the original court-live public hearing. “New testimony will not be allowed, nor will new documentary evidence,” Bartolone said. “This meeting is for deliberations only.”

“What could Jacksonville’s new City Council maps look like?” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary — In one week, the Jacksonville City Council will get a first look at new maps drawn by its expert consultant after a federal judge struck down the last districts as racial gerrymanders. Some residents have expressed concerns that even though civil-rights groups brought the lawsuit that struck down Jacksonville’s Council districts, the new map may end up hurting Black voters even more. The City Council will hold a meeting Tuesday night at 5 p.m. where the public can offer comments. Those who want to propose alternative maps don’t have to wait until the consultant’s maps come out on Nov. 1 before submitting their own maps.

“Pensacola’s a Florida hot spot for DUI crashes, deaths. Why we stand out and how we fix it” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — As more and more people flock to downtown Pensacola’s bars, restaurants and weekly events, Pensacola Police Department officers say downtown’s increased popularity is leading to an unintended consequence: DUI crashes. Sgt. James Daniels says that drunk and impaired driving is a problem in the city, especially on the weekends. The rankings Daniels referenced are from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Matrix, which ranked Pensacola sixth out of 103 Florida cities with a population between 15,000 and 74,999 for serious injuries and fatalities related to impaired driving.

“Who’s a Republican or Democrat? The partisan guide to the Tallahassee 2022 General Election” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Seats on the City Commission, County Commission and School Board may all be nonpartisan, but that hasn’t stopped party beliefs or affiliation from bleeding into the 2022 campaign battles. In the County Commission District 2 race, Hannah Crow, a Republican, has repeatedly chided her opponent, Christian Caban, for switching from the GOP to the Democratic Party last year, suggesting he did so to better position himself for a political run.

“Tallahassee getting update on sound ordinance amid crackdown on ‘excessive noise’” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Commissioners will get an update on a noise ordinance developed to deal with large parking lot parties that began to spring up into 2020. The ordinance gave Tallahassee Police Department officers the power to be the complainant; before, a citizen had to start a complaint. Previously, officers’ ability to disperse a large gathering rested on a property owner or business agreeing to a trespass notice. It also shifted the definition of a noise disturbance to the “plainly audible” standard. The “parking lot parties” have also been the scene of several violent incidents.

“Space Florida may lease land in Santa Rosa to help create aerospace and aviation jobs” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County is looking to partner with Space Florida — a relatively new state agency meant to drive aerospace economic development — in bringing new jobs and opportunities to the county’s Whiting Aviation Park. The county is looking to lease 15 acres slated for Leonardo Helicopters — the park’s keynote tenant — to the state agency for 20 years. Space Florida would then lease the land to Leonardo Helicopters, which is planning its customer care facility in the park. The two will work together to fundraise, finance and build the facility.

“House Midterms: Past the point of no return.” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — At this point, the Midterm results, as far as the House of Representatives is concerned, are pretty much set in stone. Republicans are going to win. Democrats are going to lose.

“What’s about to happen is very obvious,” said one Republican deeply involved in midterm races. “Voters think the economy sucks. Voters think Joe Biden sucks. Therefore, voters think Democrats suck. End of discussion.”

Most people wouldn’t put it quite so bluntly. Or maybe they would. Here is a quick, step-by-step synopsis of how things came to this point over the last 18 months:

1) One party, the Democratic Party, controls the House, the Senate, and the White House.

2) The party’s margins of control in both the House and the Senate are so thin that even a narrow midterm loss would result in loss of the majority.

3) The opposition party has always been in a strong position to win because unpopular Presidents like Biden, with an approval rating of 42.6% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, always lose seats in the Midterm Elections.

4) Economic events, especially inflation, have unfolded in a way that favors the opposition party.

5) There was a brief period, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, when Democrats believed anger over the decision would overshadow the economy and fuel a Democratic victory.

6) That brief period ended, the law of political gravity reasserted itself, and the economy remains by far the most important issue in the race — which, of course, favors the opposition party.

“The media are still making the same mistake with Trump” via George Packer of The Atlantic — Journalists can’t stop covering Trump, but we do him a big favor and the public none, by magnifying his presence, analyzing the tone of his every utterance, depending on his every obscenity for sales and distraction. If Trump runs again, journalists would do better to follow the money that supports him. Report on the party that has come to embody him. Talk with the people who vote for him. Explore the conditions of their lives. Dig into the issues that move them. Trace the lies that beguile them. And when Trump says nothing new, ignore him.

“Crime: Red delusions about purple reality” via Paul Krugman of The New York Times — Americans aren’t wrong to be concerned about crime. Nationwide, violent crime rose substantially in 2020; we don’t have complete data yet, but murders appear to have risen further in 2021, although they seem to be declining again. Nobody knows for sure what caused the surge, just as nobody knows for sure what caused the epic decline in crime from 1990 to the mid-2010s, about which more shortly. But given the timing, the social and psychological effects of the pandemic are the most likely culprit, with a possible secondary role for the damage to police-community relations caused by the murder of George Floyd.

“No, Latinos aren’t abandoning the Democratic Party” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — Some correction is needed to the prevailing narrative that Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party en masse. The source of the narrative is exit polling showing that Trump gained among Latinos from 2016 to 2020, going from about 1 in 3 to roughly 2 in 5. Polling suggests this hasn’t rebounded and has indeed worsened in places such as South Texas and South Florida. This has shaken the premise that demographics, in particular the fast-growing Hispanic population, inevitably favors Democrats in the long run. But the long-term fear is overstated. Democratic presidential candidates’ winning margins among Latino voters have swung widely since 1984, from a high of 51 points in 1996 to a low of nine in 2004. By that measure, Biden’s 33-point margin in 2020 was typical.

“Why did the Sentinel endorse so many Democrats in 2022?” via of the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Now that we’ve wrapped up our endorsements for the 2022 general election, we’d like to address something that has bothered us as much as it bothered many of you. This year, our General Election endorsements lean heavily toward Democrats. While some readers may snort and say it’s always been that way. There was a time when almost everyone agreed on fundamental principles. The truth was always better than lies, for example. Everyone deserved liberty, justice and the chance to be heard. None of those applies anymore, at least not to GOP leaders and many of their voters.

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ holiday special trailer includes a surprise cameo” via Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter — Marvel Studios is feeling the holiday spirit in the first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; there’s even a surprise cameo. Guardians filmmaker James Gunn wrote and directed the special, which closes out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, actors who are now all exactly 1 degree from Kevin Bacon.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“Central Florida man wins $5 million in Monopoly-themed scratch-off” via Garfield Hylton of the Orlando Sentinel — A Central Florida man is $5 million richer after winning a Monopoly-themed scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Kevin Heald, of Mount Dora, claimed the prize playing the Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game and chose the one-time lump sum of nearly $4 million, according to a news release. The 61-year-old bought his ticket from M8M Investments LLC on North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora. The game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.

“There she is, the one in the stripes: Lion Country Safari welcomes second baby zebra of 2022” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — The zebra family at Lion Country Safari is expanding with the birth of its second foal this year. The park welcomed a female baby Plains zebra on Oct. 16 to its herd, which is the largest in the United States with 56 zebras. Haley McCann, the park’s spokesperson, says the birth shows the park’s success at creating a safe environment for animals to reproduce with minimal human involvement. “With these large natural social groups, we see that the animals have those natural social interactions,” said McCann. “And are enriched by being in herds of greater size.” Lion Country Safari, which opened its drive-by trails in 1967, is home to 22 male and 34 female Plains zebras.

