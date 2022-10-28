Daniella Levine Cava to back Democratic Miami-Dade candidates at early voting sites Saturday

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is campaigning with three Democratic candidates and in support of a city referendum Saturday at early voting sites around the county.

The goal, a press note from Democratic consultant said, is to “encourage voters to make their voice heard this critical 2022 election cycle.”

Levine Cava will first visit the North Miami Public Library, located at 835 NE 132nd St., where she will campaign at 11:30 a.m. with social worker and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien.

Bastien is competing in a runoff against North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime to succeed Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime on the County Commission.

From there, she will depart for Miami Beach City Hall at 1700 Convention Center Dr. to campaign at 12:45 p.m. on behalf of Democratic former Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Jordan Leonard. Leonard faces Republican reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe for the seat representing House District 106.

She’ll also join Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson in advocating for the passage of Miami Beach Referendum 1, which would allow for the construction of larger buildings in the city’s North Beach Oceanside Resort Overlay District.

The overlay would include the grounds of the Deauville Hotel — a historic property at 6701 Collins Ave. renowned for hosting the Beatles, Frank Sinatra and John F. Kennedy that’s scheduled for implosion Nov. 13 — and vacant properties north and south of the hotel.

If passed, the referendum would allow for the construction of a new hotel with a minimum lot size of 150,000 square feet and at least 150 rooms. The project would be allowed to be built with half the density required of other projects in the city, provided the owner builds a public recreation facility and beach access onsite.

Then at 1:30 p.m., Levine Cava will travel to the Vizcaya Museum at 3251 S. Miami Ave. in Miami to campaign with Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico, who is running against GOP insider and former Lee County Commissioner Vicki Lopez for the soon-to-be open seat representing House District 113. Both won their respective Primary races Aug. 23.

Recent survey data shows D’Amico with a tentative 5-point lead over Lopez among likely voters in HD 113, which covers Key Biscayne and parts of Coral Gables and Miami. However, the survey had a 5.2-percentage-point margin of error, meaning the two are in a statistical tie.

Early voting is now underway at 28 polling sites across Miami-Dade. Polls will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 6. They’ll reopen on Nov. 8, Election Day.

