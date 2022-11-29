Lobbying compensation: RSA Consulting scores $625K in Q3

The half-dozen lobbyists at RSA Consulting Group earned an estimated $625,000 in the third quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

Led by Ron Pierce, the RSA team includes partner Natalie King, Melody Arnold, Edward Briggs, Kaitlyn Bailey, Matthew Herndon. Briggs was promoted to Vice President of Government and Community Affairs earlier this year, while Bailey last month was bumped up to Director of Client Experience and Strategy.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

RSA’s legislative compensation report shows 73 clients topped by three who paid $15,000 apiece during the July-through-September reporting period: Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and the Vinik Family Office.

The firm’s executive branch report was nearly identical, with 72 contracts overall and the same three repeating at the $15,000 level. The remainder of RSA’s paid contracts on both reports netted the firm an estimated $5,000 apiece.

The rest of RSA Consulting’s client sheet reflects its status as a top firm in the Tampa Bay region. Some notable area clients include the Hillsborough County Tax Collector, the Pepin Academies in Hillsborough and Pasco, Port Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Partnership, Tampa Bay Thrives, Tampa Bay Wave, Tampa Family Health Centers, Tampa Sports Authority and the Tampa Theatre.

RSA has branched out from its home base significantly in recent years, and the Central Florida and Space Coast regions have quickly become top markets for the growing firm — the Brevard County Tax Collector, Space Coast Health Foundation and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute all have the RSA crew on retainer.

Outside of regional interests, the firm represents several statewide associations, such as the American Fire Sprinkler Association-Florida Chapter, the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association, the Florida Philanthropic Network and the Florida Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association.

Overall, RSA Consulting reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 on each of its reports, meaning the firm earned no less than $500,000 last quarter and may have earned as much as $1 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.