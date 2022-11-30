Last Call for 11.30.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

With the Respect for Marriage Act now on its way to the U.S. House, State Sen. Shevrin Jones is commending federal lawmakers for getting the legislation past its first major hurdle.

The bill passed 61-36 Tuesday, with unanimous support from the Democratic caucus, plus 12 Republicans. The legislation, which now awaits a vote in the House, would require individual states to recognize other states’ legal marriages.

“This is a historic moment for millions of Americans, and I am glad that a strong, bipartisan coalition of Senators supported this important legislation,” said Jones, a Black man and the first openly gay member of the Florida Senate. “All marriages ought to be recognized and respected, no matter who you love, and it is deeply distressing that our two U.S. Senators from Florida apparently disagree.”

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision from the U.S. Supreme Court this summer forced extra urgency on lawmakers who wanted to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. With Roe v. Wade now overturned, some wonder whether the Court could strike Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.

If the Court does overturn Obergefell, the legislation would act as a backstop, even though it doesn’t legalize same-sex marriage itself.

“We saw this summer that we cannot take any legal precedent for granted, especially as extreme state legislatures and jurists attack our most fundamental rights,” Jones continued. “With the U.S. House of Representatives set to vote on this legislation next week, we are one step closer to ensuring that true marriage equality is protected nationwide.”

“They brought this upon themselves. All we did was stand up for what was right. And yes, they’re a big, powerful company, but you know what? We stand up for our folks and I don’t care what a Burbank-based California company says about our laws.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis responding to regretful comments from returned Disney CEO Bob Iger.

