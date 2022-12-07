Last Call for 12.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Breaking: Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. Read more here.

___

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell traveled to the White House to discuss reproductive rights with other state legislative leaders and officials from President Joe Biden’s administration.

The White House invited around 50 Democratic state lawmakers from 31 states to visit this week to talk about policy on a variety of Democratic priorities.

In a meeting focused on abortion access, Driskell, who last month assumed control of the House Democratic caucus, said a woman’s medical decisions should be between her, her family and her doctor, and that politicians should not be involved.

“What we’ve done here in Florida, and in too many states across the country, is strip away personal freedoms and the right for individuals to make choices about their own bodies,” Driskell said. “Rather than providing the kind of circumstances that actually make people’s lives more stable and more prosperous, we’ve passed laws that have inserted the judgment of politicians into the most intimate decisions of heart and home.”

Driskell, a Black lawyer from Tampa, noted that the country’s maternal mortality rate is higher than that of any other wealthy country.

“The numbers are far more abysmal for Black and Hispanic women,” Driskell said. “Today’s roundtable not only moved us closer to strategies for re-establishing a baseline right to reproductive freedom for all Americans, but it also allowed us to raise awareness regarding the current maternal health crisis.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s 15-week abortion ban ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Since then, Biden has hoped Congress would pass national protections for abortion access. So far, it seems like an unlikely ask.

“More than anything, I want to see all Americans have the freedom to lead a healthy, prosperous, and safe life, and I am encouraged that the Biden- (Kamala) Harris administration’s priorities are similarly aligned with that vision,” Driskell said. “I look forward to partnering with the Biden administration and legislative leaders across the country to secure bodily autonomy and reproductive justice for all Americans nationally.”

Quote of the Day

“In America, we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Rep. (Joe) Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court.”

— House Speaker Paul Renner on his decision to temporarily remove Harding from his committee assignments.

