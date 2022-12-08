Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

___

Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell is bolstering her leadership team with a slate of Deputy Whips for the minority caucus.

Reps. Kristen Arrington, Christopher Benjamin, Michele Rayner-Goolsby, Allison Tant and Marie Woodson will support lead Whip Christine Hunschofsky for the 2022-24 term. The entire team of Whips and Deputy Whips are second-term state lawmakers.

“It’s important we continue to fight for every Floridian’s right to be healthy, prosperous and safe, especially when it comes to issues at the front of mind like skyrocketing property insurance costs, rent affordability and defending personal freedoms,” Driskell said in a statement.

As she acknowledged, the coming term will be a rebuilding one for Democrats after surrendering a supermajority to Republicans.

“Rep. Arrington brings a common sense, levelheaded perspective to everything she does,” Driskell said of the Kissimmee lawmaker. “She is a team player, her laughter is infectious, and I am excited to bring her aboard to help lead our Caucus with a balanced approach as we rebuild.”

“Known for his keen legal acumen and straightforward approach to lawmaking, Rep. Benjamin brings precisely the sort of gravitas we are looking for in our Whip team,” she added regarding the Miami Gardens Democrat.

“To know Rep. Rayner-Goolsby is to know her brilliance and the joy that she carries with her everywhere she goes,” she said of the St. Petersburg Democrat. “She is a fierce advocate for all peoples, and I believe she will lead her assigned team with the high standard of excellence she is known for.”

Driskell called Tant, a Tallahassee lawmaker who previously served as the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, a “force of nature.”

“Her work ethic is unparalleled, which has allowed her to be one of our most effective members in the House,” she said. “Her years of policy experience make her an excellent addition as we will all lean on her expertise in navigating the upcoming Legislative Session.”

Finally, Driskell said Woodson, of Hollywood, will play a key role in reinforcing the caucus’ values.

“Rep. Woodson is the conscience of our Caucus, always calling upon members on both sides of the aisle to rise up to meet the highest version of themselves,” Driskell said. “Her professionalism is unassailable.”

Quote of the Day

“This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”

— U.S. Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost on struggling to find housing in Washington.

