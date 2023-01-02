January 2, 2023
CES 2023: Graffity brings new AR games to Unveiled

Peter SchorschJanuary 2, 20232min0

Leap Trigger Graffity AR
The Tokyo-based company will bring the hits and a couple of new titles.

Tokyo-based augmented reality entertainment company Graffity is showing off its hit games and a pair of new ones at CES Unveiled.

Held Jan. 3, CES Unveiled is a closed-door preview event ahead of the main show. It brings together innovative tech companies of all sizes, influential media, senior-level executives, key government and policy decision-makers, and prominent tech industry influencers.

Graffity released the world’s first AR multiplayer shooting game, Pechabato, in Japan which achieved 230,000 downloads organically, and the world’s second multiplayer AR shooting game, Leap Trigger, globally.

At CES Unveiled, the company will premier two new AR games — rhythm game Groove Wave and sushi making game SushiCraft — to showcase their patented multiplayer AR technology and connect with companies looking to develop AR entertainment content.

Graffity was founded in 2017 with the mission of “Play AR Play Real,” which means to change communication through AR entertainment. The company has launched four AR communication apps in two years, including Pechabato and Leap Trigger.

The company has so far raised $2.5 million from investors and is currently developing AR games with AR glasses. Their team has experience working with AR glasses startups Nreal and Qualcomm to create AR games.

In addition to CES Unveiled, Graffity will have an exhibit during the main CES, held Jan. 5-8. It will be in the Venetian Hotel, Tech West, Eureka Park, Hall G at Booth 62201.

