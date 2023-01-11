January 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council

Wes WolfeJanuary 11, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Porsche Knight joins Strategos Group

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.11.23

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson praises Gov. DeSantis’ environmental spending plan

joe carlucci fam
The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements.

Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis, the most ubiquitous presence in Florida politics. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”

It isn’t an outright endorsement by the Governor, but he did recently pick up endorsements from the local police and fire fighters’ unions, the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, and the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 122.

“Joe Carlucci is trusted by the men and women of law enforcement in Jacksonville,” FOP President Randy Reaves said. “He has demonstrated his commitment to public safety and is the best choice for City Council, District 5.”

The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements and hopes to make local first responders proud.

“Joe is a proven community leader with a record of getting results for District 5 families,” fire fighters’ union President Randy Wyse said. “He has always been a close friend of Jacksonville’s fire fighters and today, we’re proud to endorse Joe for City Council.”

Carlucci and Morgan Roberts, both Republicans, have so far announced for the district. The latest campaign finance reports show Carlucci outpacing Roberts on fundraising, $169,725 to $155,920. 

Roberts spent more than $18,600 through the end of 2022, leaving the campaign with more than $151,000 on hand. Carlucci’s campaign spent around $13,900 going into 2023, ending the year with more than $155,800 on hand.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.11.23

nextPersonnel note: Porsche Knight joins Strategos Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories