January 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chase Tramont endorses Randy Fine for SD 19
Randy Fine is ready to bring the fight to the Florida Senate. Image via Colin Hackley.

Drew WilsonJanuary 24, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024Headlines

National forecasters say Rick Scott ‘likely’ to win Senate re-election bid

2024Headlines

Embattled Democrats hail Joe Biden for delivering for ‘Florida families’

2024Headlines

Mike Pence poaches Nikki Haley op, as 2024 intrigue heats up

FLAPOL102517CH095
'When it comes to fighting for our families, he’s left it all on the field.'

Rep. Chase Tramont is endorsing fellow Brevard County Republican Rep. Randy Fine in the 2024 race for Senate District 19.

“For many years, I have had the privilege of knowing Representative Fine and observing his service in the Florida House,” Tramont said. “I can personally vouch for his tenacious spirit. When it comes to fighting for our families, he’s left it all on the field. I have no doubt he will do the same in the Florida Senate.”

Fine, of Melbourne Beach, launched his campaign for SD 19 last week. The district covers most of Brevard County and is currently represented by GOP Sen. Debby Mayfield, who will not seek re-election next year due to term limits.

The fourth-term representative has previously received endorsements from Brevard County Rep. Thad Altman, former Senate President Mike Haridopolos and Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the Republican Party of Florida.

“Representative Tramont has been a fantastic addition to the Brevard Delegation,” Fine said in a news release. “Many legislators talk about fighting for the most vulnerable among us; Representative Tramont is an inspiration in living that fight every day. I am so excited to work with him this term in the House, and moving forward, in the Senate.”

Fine was first elected to the House in 2016. He won his fourth and final term in the new House District 33 by a margin of 11 points.

During his time in the House he has been outspoken on education issues. He served as Chairman of the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. This term he chairs the House Health & Human Services Committee, where he oversees all aspects of health care and welfare reform in Florida.

In past Sessions, he successfully sponsored the largest school choice expansion in Florida history, policies to punish school districts that defy the state’s orders against mask mandates, and a measure last year dissolving Disney’s self-governing status after the entertainment giant criticized a new law stifling LGBTQ-inclusive lessons in public school classrooms.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState gives update on Medicaid procurement; dodges answering questions

nextPoll finds wide open race in HD 24 Special Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories