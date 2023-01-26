Tampa firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for City Council

The Tampa Firefighters Union is throwing its weight behind former Sen. Janet Cruz in her bid for Tampa City Council in District 3.

“We are thrilled to endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council. With her years of experience representing our city in Tallahassee, we trust that she will continue to put the needs and concerns of our residents first,” the firefighters union offered in a statement. “We are proud to give her our full support.”

Cruz also recently received an endorsement from the Latino Victory Fund and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the firefighters union for their endorsement,” Cruz said.

“The firefighters of our Tampa community are true heroes, putting their lives on the line every day to keep our families and homes safe. I am inspired by their dedication and sacrifice and will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the Tampa community is always a top priority when I am elected to City Council.”

Just this week, Cruz also announced support from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Earlier this month, Cruz earned nods from several former Senate colleagues and a U.S. Representative, including U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman, Lauren Book, Tracie Davis, Shevrin Jones, Tina Polsky, Darryl Rouson, Linda Stewart and Geraldine Thompson; and former state Sens. Loranne Ausley, Arthenia Joyner and Perry Thurston.

Cruz lost her re-election bid to the Senate in November and, soon after, announced her bid for Tampa City Council. She faces appointed incumbent Lynn Hurtak as well as challengers K.J. Allen, George Feshev and Jose Vazquez. Cruz and Hurtak are so far the only candidates to post significant fundraising in the race.

In the only poll of the race to date, Cruz showed a strong lead over her opponents, with 51% support. Hurtak earned 23% support in the Frederick Polls survey, good for second place, but a full 18 points behind. If the poll results hold, Cruz could win the race outright in the March 7 election, avoiding an April runoff.

Though Hurtak is the incumbent, this will be her first time on the ballot. She was appointed following former Council member John Dingfelder’s resignation amid a public records controversy.

The Tampa election is March 7.