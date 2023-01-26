January 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for City Council
Image via Janet Cruz campaign.

Staff ReportsJanuary 26, 20234min0
Janet Cruz new 2023
Cruz's list of endorsers continues to grow.

The Tampa Firefighters Union is throwing its weight behind former Sen. Janet Cruz in her bid for Tampa City Council in District 3.

“We are thrilled to endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council. With her years of experience representing our city in Tallahassee, we trust that she will continue to put the needs and concerns of our residents first,” the firefighters union offered in a statement. “We are proud to give her our full support.”

Cruz also recently received an endorsement from the Latino Victory Fund and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the firefighters union for their endorsement,” Cruz said.

“The firefighters of our Tampa community are true heroes, putting their lives on the line every day to keep our families and homes safe. I am inspired by their dedication and sacrifice and will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the Tampa community is always a top priority when I am elected to City Council.”

Just this week, Cruz also announced support from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Earlier this month, Cruz earned nods from several former Senate colleagues and a U.S. Representative, including U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori BermanLauren BookTracie DavisShevrin JonesTina PolskyDarryl RousonLinda Stewart and Geraldine Thompson; and former state Sens. Loranne AusleyArthenia Joyner and Perry Thurston.

Cruz lost her re-election bid to the Senate in November and, soon after, announced her bid for Tampa City Council. She faces appointed incumbent Lynn Hurtak as well as challengers K.J. AllenGeorge Feshev and Jose Vazquez. Cruz and Hurtak are so far the only candidates to post significant fundraising in the race.

In the only poll of the race to date, Cruz showed a strong lead over her opponents, with 51% support. Hurtak earned 23% support in the Frederick Polls survey, good for second place, but a full 18 points behind. If the poll results hold, Cruz could win the race outright in the March 7 election, avoiding an April runoff.

Though Hurtak is the incumbent, this will be her first time on the ballot. She was appointed following former Council member John Dingfelder’s resignation amid a public records controversy.

The Tampa election is March 7.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing 'Faucivilles'

nextGov. DeSantis offers peak at public safety proposals for 2023 Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories