January 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump cherrypicks favorable poll, claims only he can beat Joe Biden
A straw poll keeps Donald Trump on top.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 28, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024Headlines

Lincoln Project claims ‘MAGA’ was the real winner of GOP Chair race

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmaker refiles bill letting businesses sue local governments over ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

190129-donald-trump-al-1130
"One of the most accurate pollsters just released a poll that you need to see."

Former President Donald Trump is headed to South Carolina and New Hampshire Saturday, but issued a provocative message before he left.

“One of the most accurate pollsters just released a poll that you need to see,” Trump wrote of a recent Emerson College poll extremely favorable to the former President. The national survey showed Trump ahead of Biden, 44% to 41%, in a hypothetical 2024 General Election. And it showed Trump ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis, 55% to 29%, in a poll including the two GOP frontrunners and the rest of a potential Primary field.

“The poll also shows that I am the *ONLY* Republican who can beat Joe Biden in 2024,” the email continued, setting up a call to action for his campaign’s own “poll” of the question and more braggadocio.

“It’s no surprise that we’re LEADING the pack for 2024,” Trump added, before extoliing his own record as President.

The poll, which also shows Biden over DeSantis by one point, has its own methodological questions. It shows Trump leading Biden with voters under 35 and under 50, and also suggests the former President commands the support of 40% of Hispanic/Latino voters.

It also runs counter to other polls showing a DeSantis trend. National surveys from Club for GrowthMorning Consult, and You Gov/Yahoo! have all shown that DeSantis may be more competitive with Biden than Trump, assuming the Florida Governor runs of course.

But to get to that General Election against Biden, Trump still has to clear the GOP Primary, and there is no national election in that state by state process.

Polling from New Hampshire, where Trump is slated to address Republicans Saturday in Salem, shows Trump down to DeSantis by 12 points. The same holds true in a fresh poll from North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the numbers are even more dire for Trump against DeSantis in South Carolina, where he will hold an event at which U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster will lend their support at the State House.

The survey from the South Carolina Policy Council, conducted by Spry Strategies, shows Trump mustering just 33% support against DeSantis in a head-to-head, with DeSantis garnering 52% support.

Expect that Trump will spotlight the Emerson College poll during Saturday’s speeches, just as he did at a November rally where one carefully selected survey showed him romping over “Ron DeSanctimonious.” But the devil’s in the details, and Donald Trump has a Primary Problem in the form of the Florida Governor.

 

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmaker refiles bill letting businesses sue local governments over ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

nextFlorida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols' murder by Memphis police

One comment

  • Cynthia

    January 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    WHO OR WHAT IS PROOFING?
    “It’s no surprise that we’re LEADING the pack for 2024,” Trump added, before extoliing his own record as President.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories