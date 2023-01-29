January 29, 2023
Kevin Chambliss endorses Annette Taddeo to lead Florida Democrats
Annette Taddeo, Kevin Chambliss. Images via Twitter.

Jacob Ogles January 29, 2023

Taddeo Chambliss
State lawmakers are rallying around the former state Senator.

Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo  in her run for Florida Democratic Party Chair picked up another endorsement from a sitting lawmaker.

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, threw his support to Taddeo on Saturday.

Chambliss, like Taddeo, hails from Miami-Dade County and said he has seen first-hand her effectiveness at reaching minority voters.

“Annette has been a fierce champion for the Black community since her start in politics,” Chambliss said. “Our community, including our pastors, love her so much that they call her ‘sister’ Taddeo. And that is because her commitment to the black community is real.”

Taddeo earlier this month announced she would run for state Chair. That came after another leader from her county, former Miami-Dade Mayor Manny Diaz, resigned.

All of the major contenders for the job come from South Florida. She faces Rick Hoye, Chairman of the Broward County Democratic Executive Committee, and Alex Berrios, a West Palm Beach political consultant who founded a voter-registration effort, Mi Vecino. Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow dropped his bid last week.

Taddeo likely enjoys the most public prominence, having just run for Congress against U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. She lost to Salazar in November as Democrats in Florida were wiped out in every top-tier race. Before running for Congress, Taddeo ran for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

Before that, Taddeo held a seat in the Florida Senate that she flipped blue in a high-profile 2017 special election.

Chambliss characterized Taddeo as a tireless worker.

“She is always present and active in our community, not just during election season,” Chambliss said. “She was a great Miami-Dade Chair, organizing us in the largest county in our state with amazing results. That’s why I proudly endorse her, because she is exactly the leader we need as FDP Chair.”

Many who served with Taddeo in the Legislature have rallied around her candidacy. That includes nine of Florida’s 12 state Senators.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

