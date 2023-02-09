Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes

Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure.

Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?

Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy Creek Improvement District approved originally back in 1967, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked about the changes on the Guy Benson Show.

Scott, who has spent most of the day stoking a feud with President Joe Biden, noted that he hadn’t “seen the bill.”

He added that he believed that Disney “made a big mistake by weighing in and taking a position” on the state’s Parental Rights in Education law (HB 1557), which was a “good bill.”

“We shouldn’t be teaching grade school kids about sex,” Scott asserted. “To me, it’s as simple as that, and I don’t know why they did that.”

But he had questions all the same.

“With regard to the taxing district, what I’d like to have a better understanding on is, simply on that, what’s going to change?” Scott said.

“What’s the purpose? How’s the board going to do things differently? How’s it going to impact the counties? How’s it going to impact the cities? So before they pass it, I just would like to have a better idea of what they’re going to be doing that’s going to impact these counties and cities.”

Changes seem somewhat more minimal than once expected. As Florida Politics’ Gabrielle Russon reported, the district isn’t getting dissolved — just getting a new name and a new board — so local taxpayers won’t be on the hook for Reedy Creek’s more than $1 billion debt.

The bill takes the control away from Disney in picking the board members of the newly coined Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and instead lets DeSantis pick Florida residents to the five-member board with Senate confirmation. Those with business ties to Disney or other theme parks in the last three years are disqualified from membership.

Disney will retain key prerogatives, meanwhile, including tax-free bonds, its exemption from impact fees for construction projects and other tax incentives.

While the changes seem modest given the ferocious language from the current Governor ahead of the bill’s crafting and introduction this month, DeSantis declared that the reforms mean there’s a “new sheriff in town” at a press conference earlier this week.

“This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said in Ocala on Wednesday. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

The Governor stressed governance changes, saying “Disney is no longer going to have self-government; they’re not going to have their own government. Disney’s going to pay its fair share of taxes and Disney’s going to honor the debt and that’s exactly what this proposed piece of legislation will do.”

When asked about the controversy last year, Scott noted that while he was Governor he had a favorable relationship with Disney, which did not weigh in on social legislation during his two terms in Tallahassee.

“You know, when I was Governor, it never was an issue,” Scott said. “I don’t understand why they’re now getting involved in some of these political issues. My understanding is that the Legislature is going to look at it now. But my experience with Disney has been positive,” Scott said.

Despite that previous good relationship, Scott called it “frustrating” that Disney waded into the legislative controversy.

Companies have got to really think about how they get involved,” Scott urged last year, accusing Disney of a double standard since they “do business in Communist China.”