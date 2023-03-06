March 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gas stove tax exemption bill clears first committee stop
Stoc image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsMarch 6, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate committee advances removing condition for wrongfully imprisoned’s compensation

HeadlinesInfluence

Minor league pay limitation, credit card gun code ban bills clear Senate panel

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.6.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

gas stove
Supporters say the legislation would enable companies to save money on upfront capital costs of converting waste into natural gas.

A bill that would create a tax exemption on “natural gas machinery and equipment,” including gas stoves, has cleared its first committee stop. 

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism cleared Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 844) on a 10-0 vote.

“Natural gas has proven to be reliable for Florida families and businesses, especially in the event of a natural disaster,” said Florida Natural Gas Association Executive Director Dale Calhoun.

“With new technologies, we can capture methane and convert it to energy. This renewable natural gas can be delivered through existing infrastructure, making it seamless and efficient. SB 844 will enable Florida companies to launch new RNG projects with the purchase of equipment tax-free.”

Supporters of the bill say the legislation would enable companies seeking to produce renewable natural gas to save money on upfront capital costs of converting waste into natural gas.

“RNG is an energy solution that we have before us that can offer environmental protection and growth for the state of Florida, and it can be used to power homes, businesses, vehicles, ships, generate electricity or make materials,” Yarborough said.

Still, the bill came after Gov. Ron DeSantis, as part of his proposed budget, requested a tax exemption on gas stoves, a response to suggestions that were later walked back at the federal level that gas stoves be banned. 

The suggestion came after research indicated a link between the appliances and several health issues, including asthma. 

Florida has the lowest rate of gas stove adoption in the country.

The bill heads next to the Finance and Tax committee. 

Its House companion (HB 867), sponsored by Rep. Griff Griffitts, has yet to be heard and, so far, shows as withdrawn. 

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOsborne Reef rehab receives unanimous approval in Senate committee

nextSenate panel advances measure allowing death penalty without unanimous jury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories