Four questions with Jacksonville City Council candidate Charles Garrison

Democrat Charles Garrison is one of a half dozen candidates vying to replace term-limited at-large Jacksonville City Councilmember Sam Newby, and though recent polling shows him in the upper tier, the contest almost assuredly heading to a runoff.

Garrison, a veteran and lifelong First Coast resident, is currently the chair of the Water Committee on Jacksonville’s Environmental Protection Board, which he joined after serving as the previous Secretary on Jacksonville’s Housing & Community Development Commission. He also serves on the board of directors for Changing Homelessness, a local non-profit whose vision is to end homelessness.

He faces Republicans Chris Miller and Reginald Blount, Democrat Nahshon Nicks, NPA Jack Meeks and Libertarian Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh on the March 21 ballot. If no candidate earns a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off on May 16.

Garrison recently spoke with Florida Politics about his candidacy, the challenges of running for office and his vision for Jacksonville’s future. Here are four questions with the City Council candidate.

Q: What have you learned on the campaign trail?

Garrison: People are tired of hearing about our city’s potential without seeing real results. We’ve been talking about our potential for years, but it’s time to see that potential finally realized. However, our neighbors are tough, and they don’t give up easily. I see their determination every day on the trail. They are committed to building a better city and creating a place where everyone can thrive, no matter their background or circumstances. It’s that spirit that makes me proud to call Jacksonville home, and it’s what I’m counting on as we move forward together. And that’s why I’m running for office, to help turn this vision into a reality and build a safe, welcoming, and vibrant city that’s full of culture and offers opportunities to succeed for everyone.

Q: What are the challenges in running in such a crowded field?

Garrison: Running in a crowded field ain’t easy, but I’m up for the challenge. Getting my message out there is the biggest hurdle, but I’m not just sitting back and waiting for voters to come to me. I’m out there every day, connecting with our neighbors and learning about the issues that matter most to them.

One of the candidates has residency issues and I had to take legal action to ensure that they aren’t breaking the basic residency laws. We need leaders who lead by example and hold themselves to the highest standards.

Fundraising is also a challenge, especially when you’re up against candidates with bigger wallets, like one who works for U.S. Rep. John Rutherford. But I’m not backing down. I’ll keep working hard and stay true to my message, and I believe I can come out on top. And it looks like voters are already responding, as I’m leading the field in the recent UNF poll.

Q: If elected, how would he navigate a GOP majority Council?

Garrison: I’m running to serve our neighbors, not any political party, and that means working across the aisle to find common ground and get things done. I know it won’t be easy, but the success of our city is worth some hard work and discomfort. I’ll lead by example, setting the tone for respectful and productive dialogue. I’ll make sure that everyone has a seat at the table and that all voices are heard, not just those who agree with me. And I’ll always put the needs and priorities of our community first, rather than political games or personal gain.

By approaching every issue with an open mind, a willingness to listen, and a focus on the common good, I believe that we can make progress and achieve real results for our community, even with a GOP majority Council. It’s not about winning or losing political battles — it’s about making our city a better place to live, work, and raise a family for all of our neighbors, regardless of their political affiliation.

Q: What drove the choice to run At Large and not in a district?

Garrison: The decision to run At-Large instead of in a specific district was driven by my desire to focus on the bigger picture and work towards creating a city that’s welcoming, vibrant, and safe for all of our neighbors, regardless of where they live. While the district system is important for addressing the unique needs and concerns of each individual neighborhood, I believe that At-Large groups are better positioned to take a long-term and holistic view towards the opportunities and challenges facing our city as a whole.

As an At-Large Councilmember, I’ll work hard to ensure that every neighborhood is represented and that all voices are heard. I’ll collaborate with my fellow Councilmembers to develop and implement policies that benefit all of our neighbors and help move our city forward. By taking a big-picture approach, we can tackle the tough issues and make real progress towards building forward for Jacksonville.