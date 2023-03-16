Donald Trump says Florida has ‘worst insurance scam’ in U.S.

The attacks from Donald Trump continue on Ron DeSantis, and now they are more about policy than personality.
On Truth Social, the former President flogged the Florida Governor over what he labels “the worst insurance scam in the entire country.”
“In addition to wanting to cut Social Security (and raise the minimum age to at least 70) & MediCare, RINO Ron DeSanctimonious is delivering the biggest insurance company BAILOUT to Globalist Insurance Companies, IN HISTORY,” Trump asserted.
“He’s also crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the Hurricane — They’re getting pennies on the dollar. His Insurance Commissioner does NOTHING, while Florida’s lives are ruined. This is the worst Insurance Scam in the entire Country!”
It’s unclear which Insurance Commissioner Trump was condemning in his post.
David Altmaier stepped down in December after holding the position for six years, and he has since landed at The Southern Group. He will helm an insurance advisory practice for clients in Florida and beyond for the lobbying giant.
Previous Interim Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky was selected as a permanent replacement this week. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet — acting as the Financial Services Commission — unanimously elected Yaworsky to head the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).
The insurance “BAILOUT” bashed by Trump refers presumably to two recent Special Session bills. SB 2A, passed in December, provided $1 billion from the state’s general revenue fund to bolster the reinsurance market, in an attempt to stop last year’s attrition of available providers. This followed up on a $2 billion allocation from a different Special Session in May for essentially the same purpose.
Trump also mentioned DeSantis’ previous hard-line positions on Social Security and Medicare adjustments in his overnight post, positions he has since recanted. The former President has hit DeSantis from the stump on those issues, including during a speech Monday in Iowa.
___
Gray Rohrer and Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics contributed to this report.
4 comments
Ian
March 16, 2023 at 9:02 am
Every word of that is true.
Ocean Joe
March 16, 2023 at 9:41 am
Yes, when these guys (Republican politicians) get into a scuffle, they start blurting out the truth.
JD
March 16, 2023 at 9:50 am
Hell has frozen over! Donald J. Trump has spoken the TRUTH.
Instead of the BS anti-woke, anti-DEI, and anti-CRT bills, how about some legit solutions to the housing crisis and affordable housing.
Zero Governance from the GOP and Ronnie.
Michael Fischetti
March 16, 2023 at 10:39 am
Not only did Governer Desantis sell out the homeowners in Florida in support of big woke insurance. But Currently he is doing the same thing with ALL insurance lines in Florida by his support and eventual signature of proposed HB837 and SB 236. Every major media outlet in florida has called it “Big insurance’s dream bill” and it is well known in the capital he is getting a huge campaign contribution for supporting a bill that leaves Floridians with no rights against billion dollar insurance companies. Its erases a 130 year old law in Florida that was ment to level the playing field against big insurance. Donald Trump is exposing the truth, hopefully its just not too little to late to help Floridians.