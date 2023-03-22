March 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Conservative youth group to host annual conference in Orlando
Young Americans for Liberty.

Jacob OglesMarch 22, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

State party Chairs upbeat about Jax municipal election results

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel approves letting MLB skirt minimum wage for minor league players

HeadlinesInfluence

Parkland-inspired bill allowing death penalty without unanimous jury heads to full Senate vote

1200px-Young_Americans_for_Liberty_sign_(48719332012)
Young Americans for Liberty, which has pushed for open carry, will bring Rev23 to the Gaylord Palms.

Young Americans for Liberty, a group advocating for open carry in Florida, will host a national conference in Orlando.

Revolution 23, the Texas-based group’s annual gathering, will take place Aug. 10-12 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our premier event, Revolution 2023,” said YAL Vice President of Campus Daniel Taylor.

“Activists chosen to attend will receive exclusive access to training and speakers, and will be inspired to fight for liberty on their campus and in their states. This programming will help us reach our organization-wide goal of making over 100 million Americans more free in 2023, and it will help make this coming school year the most successful in YAL’s history.”

YAL focuses on reaching conservatives on college campuses. The group has earned notice in Florida after passing out flyers accusing Florida lawmakers of coming up short on “constitutional carry” legislation. A YAL organizer had a verbal confrontation with Rep. Chuck Brannan in the driveway of his Macclenny home.

Brannan has said a push for open carry would compromise the ability to pass any bill, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has said she will defer to Florida Sheriffs, who oppose open carry. Nevertheless, Rep. Mike Beltran has filed an amendment to include open carry in the permitless carry legislation now in the House.

Rev23 will include training sessions and promises high-profile speakers at the event.

“The programming is intended to inspire pro-liberty action on college campuses and in state legislatures,” a release from the organization states.

The conference takes place as two significant presidential contenders operate out of Florida. Former President Donald Trump launched a third run for the White House in November. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce a campaign for President within a couple months.

That could increase the number of conferences interested in Florida as a venue, which already became a popular destination for such events during the pandemic.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousParkland-inspired bill allowing death penalty without unanimous jury heads to full Senate vote

nextSenate panel approves letting MLB skirt minimum wage for minor league players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories