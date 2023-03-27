March 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

TBARTA’s demise is one step closer as House clears dissolution measure

Staff ReportsMarch 27, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Lawmakers want to stop left lane drivers who won’t move over

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Edward Longe: Florida takes the lead in social media safety

HeadlinesOrlando

Report: Disney’s mass layoffs begin this week

tbarta
The agency has already voted to dissolve itself.

The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is another step closer to being a remnant of the past after the full House approved a bill from Rep. Jeff Holcomb to dissolve the agency (HB 155).

The measure now heads to the Senate where a similar measure (SB 198), carried by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, has one more committee to get through.

TBARTA has already voted to dissolve itself, unanimously clearing a motion to sunset the agency by the end of 2023 at a meeting in late January after the bills were filed.

The legislation calls for the dissolution of TBARTA as well as the discharge or provisions for the organization’s “debts, obligations, and other liabilities.”

It would reallocate TBARTA assets “such that each local general-purpose government represented on the authority’s board receives a distribution generally in proportion to each entity’s contribution to the acquisition of the assets.”

“TBARTA has shifted its focus to a planning agency instead of one focused on actionable and deliverable transportation initiatives, which is why state funding has been vetoed in four of the past five Legislative Sessions. Now is the time to dissolve TBARTA, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to do just that,” DiCeglie previously told Florida Politics.

Jeff Brandes, DiCeglie’s predecessor in the Senate, filed identical bills in the 2021 and 2022 Legislative Sessions also seeking to dissolve TBARTA, telling Florida Politics it was “doing nothing.”

TBARTA oversees regional transit planning in the Tampa Bay area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis twice slashed state funding for the agency, cutting $1.5 million last year and the year before.

Prior to those cuts, TBARTA had received $4.8 million from the state, including $1.5 million for staffing.

The Legislature created TBARTA in 2007 to develop a transportation master plan for a seven-county region of West-Central Florida, including Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Its original name was the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority, and it had a broad mission. But in practice, the agency has served a limited purpose, including through operation of a regional vanpool.

The Legislature voted to change the transportation in its name to transit and restructured the agency to serve as a regional planning agency to coordinate intercounty plans.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmericans for Tax Reform says PBM bills could backfire

nextFlorida gas prices dip 9 cents after two-week surge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories