Ruth’s List Florida endorses Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for re-election

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is again running with support from a Florida group that backs progressive women candidates.

Ruth’s List Florida, self-described as “the state’s only organization dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women,” is once more behind Levine Cava’s bid for the county’s most powerful executive office.

The group endorsed her during her 2020 mayoral bid as well.

“We are thrilled to once again put our support behind Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in her re-election campaign,” Ruth’s List Florida Interim President and CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement.

“With Florida Republicans eradicating our reproductive freedom, we need strong Democratic pro-choice women leading in state and local office more than ever. Daniella has been a champion since her first election in 2014, and she continues to deliver results every day for her community. Her reelection is critical and Ruth’s List will do everything we can to ensure she is victorious next August.”

Levine Cava said in a statement she is “honored” to receive another nod from Ruth’s List, particularly during a “critical moment for reproductive freedom in Florida.” Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after six weeks of gestation — among the most restrictive measures in the country.

“(Ruth’s List has) been empowering Democratic pro-choice women candidates for over a decade,” Levine Cava said, noting she received her first candidate training from the group in 2014. “I am proud to have had their support ever since, and now once again in this race.”

Levine Cava entered politics roughly 10 years ago after decades of service in the nonprofit sector, including as the founder and CEO of Catalyst Miami. She is Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor, as well as the first Jewish person to hold the job.

She has two opponents so far in the 2024 race: local trapeze school owner Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, whose campaign was largely inspired by troubles the Miami native had with county code enforcement personnel; and Alexander Otaola, a social media influencer and Cuban rights activist who has rubbed elbows with DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and other major figures in the National Conservatism movement.