Ron DeSantis defeats Donald Trump in Utah straw poll by 25 points

There’s buzz for America’s Governor in the Beehive State.

A straw poll from the Utah Republican Convention over the weekend showed Ron DeSantis nearly doubling the support for his nearest challenger, Donald Trump.

The Florida Governor is the choice of 54% of the 2,300 Utah Republicans surveyed at the GOP conclave, with Trump only drawing 29% backing.

Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence were afterthoughts, garnering 5% and 3% support, respectively, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The survey suggests DeSantis consolidated support after a well-received keynote speech Saturday at the convention, where he said Florida was the “Utah of the Southeast.” Those stump remarks were otherwise notable for cursory mentions of the state’s six-week abortion ban and permitless carry legislation, also signed recently.

The Utah momentum isn’t limited to a straw poll, either.

A new poll of Utah Republicans released by the Never Back Down PAC shows that in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, DeSantis bests Trump.

In the survey conducted from WPA Intelligence from April 18-20 among 504 Utah Republican Primary voters, DeSantis leads Trump, 46% to 39%. The poll has a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

The modest lead is the latest survey that shows a tighter race in Utah than other states, with both Trump and DeSantis able to claim recent poll wins.

In the Utah Public Opinion Pulse survey from OH Predictive, Trump holds a commanding lead.

In the Q2 survey in the field from March 14 to March 23, 41% of the 306 respondents say they back Trump, while 23% say they prefer DeSantis.

In the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, 21% of the 801 likely voters responding say they back DeSantis, with Trump drawing 16% support. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is a competitive third place in this hypothetical, commanding 12% support, with all other possibilities further back.

Among the Republican respondents, 31% say they will back DeSantis, with 23% saying they support Trump.

That poll from Dan Jones and Associates was in the field March 14-22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.46 percentage points.