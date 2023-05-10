Poll: Ron DeSantis at 16% in Texas GOP Primary

Gov. Ron DeSantis has hit a new low in polling of Texas Republicans.

In a Defend Texas Liberty PAC survey conducted by CWS Research from April 29 through May 1, the Florida Governor has just 16% support in a Primary field. Former President Donald Trump leads, with 54%, or 3 1/2 times the support DeSantis has.

DeSantis’ support is statistically tied with the amount of undecided voters, which make up 15% of the sample. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley commands 5% support, with other names lower than that.

There were 699 likely Republican Primary voters surveyed, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.

Trump’s lead a month prior in this poll’s last iteration was 52% to 20% for DeSantis. Prior to that, a survey conducted between Feb. 28 and March 2 found 43% backing Trump, with DeSantis 16 points behind.

In a January survey from the same outfit, Trump held a narrow 36% to 35% advantage.

The same pollster had DeSantis leading Trump back in November, with 43% support being good for an 11-point lead over Trump.

That represented the high point of a surge; back in July 2022, Trump held a 19-point lead over DeSantis in the same survey.

While the latest poll is a low for Florida’s Governor in the Lone Star State, it accords with two national surveys showing DeSantis in the mid-teens.

A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field.

An Emerson College poll in the field in April also has DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with Trump drawing 62%.

The Trump campaign has paid some attention to Texas.

Trump held a rally earlier this year in the West Texas town of Waco, where the former President devoted part of the speech to denunciations of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

In the span of five minutes, Trump touched on various themes, making the case that the Florida Governor, a runner-up to Trump in most polling, doesn’t measure up. He mentioned DeSantis’ previous positions on senior citizen entitlements, recounted the story of the brokered 2018 endorsement, and trashed DeSantis’ performance as Florida Governor.