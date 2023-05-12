May 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis pilots Disney monorail inspections into law

Jacob OglesMay 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

FP Plus

Winners and losers emerging from the 2023 Legislative Session

FP Plus

Floridians get first choice as Gov. DeSantis signs state park reservation bill

FP Plus

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to shift hundreds of millions in taxes to charter schools

Florida keys monorail rail
Starting in July, the state will impose inspections on the resort transportation system.

Florida will no longer stand clear of the monorail doors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation (HB 1305) that will allow state inspections of Walt Disney World’s monorail system.

Those provisions were part of a larger transportation bill that also increases debt service for the state’s transportation trust fund and authorizes new projects and partnerships. The new law also paves the way for the transfer of the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise and reestablishes the Greater Miami Expressway Authority.

But the late addition on monorail inspections drew attention in the waning days of Session. The potential for state oversight was raised by DeSantis mid-Session at a press conference where he promised to wrest control of resort property from the Disney corporation.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, an Indian Rocks Beach Republican, said during Session that oversight over monorail safety was long overdue, and should have been imposed after the death of a monorail operator in a 2009 crash.

“I want to make sure when I’m on the monorail that the monorail is safe,” he said on the Senate floor. “I want to know that this great state and the great folks at Florida Department of Transportation are inspecting these just like they do the other monorails.”

But the targeted nature of the inspections fed the narrative of a continued feud between the Governor and one of Florida’s top employers.

The state stripped Disney of a self-governing tax district it controlled last year after executives criticized a legislation dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by opponents. But officials shortly before that district’s expiration took a number of moves to leave land-use oversight to Disney instead of a new board appointed by DeSantis. The Legislature took action to reverse much of that afterward. But the state and Disney remain embroiled in a lawsuit with the company accusing DeSantis of retribution over private citizens exercising free speech.

Just this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger accused DeSantis of governing by retribution.

“This is about one thing and one thing only, and that’s retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation,” Iger said.

The monorail inspections will further that perception. The requirement applies only to monorail systems in special taxing districts that span two counties, something that only applied to the transportation system at the Walt Disney World resort.

The law now goes into effect on July 1.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis agrees to blot out his travel records

nextTyre Sampson Act, named for teenager who fell from ride, signed by Gov. DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories