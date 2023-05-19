May 19, 2023
Dennis Walters and superdog ‘Gussie’ will headline Tallahassee golf event
Image via AP.

Peter Schorsch

Dennis Walters
Walters will share golf tips and tricks and an inspirational message.

First Tee Tallahassee is hosting a special event at the Southwood Golf Club this weekend featuring World Golf Hall of Fame golfer Dennis Walters and superdog, August, nicknamed “Gussie.”

The event is Sunday at 2 p.m.

Walters is the only professional golfer paralyzed below the waste. He’ll share his story and explain how perseverance and a positive outlook can change futures. 

Walters will also share golf tips and tricks.

The event, located at 3750 Oak Park Dr. in Tallahassee, is free and open to the public.

First Tee Tallahassee is a golf development organization that enables kids to build strength of character and become empowered to conquer a lifetime of new challenges. Since August 2022, the organization has launched First Tee programs at Leon County Schools Sabal Palm ElementaryPineview ElementarySpringwood Elementary and FAMU DRS, with more in the pipeline.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Categories